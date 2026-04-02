Liam Rosenior is faced with an “unhappy” dressing room at Chelsea and owners BlueCo could bring forward talks over his future if their rotten form continues.

Rosenior won his first four Premier League games in charge of Chelsea but just one of his last six to leave the Blues sixth in the top flight in a slump which has also seen them dumped out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

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Reports suggest that Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca at the Stamford Bridge in January, isn’t at immediate risk of losing his job, but the pressure is building as the international break has seen negativity swirl around the club.

Enzo Fernandez continues to flirt with Real Madrid to force through a transfer to the La Liga giants as a report has detailed how ‘upset’ his teammates have been about his so-called leadership in recent weeks.

Marc Cucurella has also hit out at the club while admitting a move to Barcelona would be difficult to refuse.

And while the players rebel the club has announced the biggest pre-tax loss in Premier League history of £262m to highlight the importance of Chelsea finishing in the Champions League qualification spots this season.

It all represents quite the mess of factors for the inexperienced Rosenior to deal with and former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness says that while the “official statement” from Chelsea is that Rosenior’s job is safe until the end of next season, a “collapse” could see talks over his future brought forward amid dressing room unrest.

He told Football Insider: “The official statement is no, the first review of his activity will be in the summer of 2027.

“He’s going to get a whole other season. However, if there is a real collapse in form over the next few games, and it ends really badly, I think there could well be a discussion about that.

“Already the rumblings have started already and it doesn’t seem as though the dressing room is that happy either. It’s just not a happy place right now.

READ MORE: Chelsea in crisis as players revolt amid biggest loss in Premier League history

“I don’t know if Rosenior has got the gravitas to be able to turn that around with some of these players, very skilled players, on big money and long-term contracts.

“It’s a difficult situation. And this is one of those known unknowns, so to speak, that when you start giving players longer contracts, they start to get a bit more settled, and they start to get a bit unhappier when things aren’t going the way they want it to be, and then the club is stuck with that liability rather than just an investment.

“It’s a difficult thing for Rosenior, but hopefully he’ll end up with a decent finish to the season.”