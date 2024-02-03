Ross Barkley expects teams to be ‘really surprised at how good’ Luton are after eight goals in two games

Ross Barkley believes teams “might be really surprised at how good” Luton are after they drew 4-4 with Newcastle in their second four-goal outing in as many games.

Luton were written off before they’d even played a Premier League game. They’re a cheap squad with almost no Premier League experience with little funds to improve.

Many thought the Premier League experience was supposed to be exactly that: a taste for a season before they dropped back down to their level, content with having reached the top flight for a single season.

Nobody expected their current form.

November and December offered a taste of what they can do – they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw, scored three in vain against Arsenal and put up a good fight against Manchester City, as well as beating Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

This week, they were faced with the Magpies again, off the back of a scintillating 4-0 win over Brighton last week. They matched their four-goal output, going 4-2 up against last season’s fourth-placed side before Eddie Howe’s side saved a point late on.

Barkley, a 33-cap England international and one of Luton’s shining lights this term, feels sides will be shocked at how well they can actually play.

“I think teams might be really surprised at how good we are now,” he said on BBC Match of the Day.

He’s probably right, and he’s spot on in that the Hatters are genuinely a good side.

Barkley scored his third league goal of the season in the 4-4 draw alongside an assist, also his third in the league, and was happy to chip in, but even happier that the entire Luton side are sharing in each other’s successes.

“It’s always nice to score a goal, especially here at St. James’ Park. Newcastle are a great club with great fans and it is nice to get a goal here today and get the point,” Barkley added.

“We are all proud of each other. We have played three games this week and every one has been positive. We have got that never-say-die attitude and that comes from the manager and the staff.”

He genuinely might not be far away from having played himself into England contention for this year’s Euros, but with Luton a point above the drop zone, his main focus will be helping them escape the drop.

