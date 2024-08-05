Leeds plan ‘£7m offer’ for ‘Summerville replacement’ as Farke plans ‘raid of former club’

According to reports, Leeds United want Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe to replace Crysencio Summerville, who has joined West Ham United.

Summerville, 22, was named Sky Bet Championship player of the year last season after providing 28 goal contributions in 43 appearances.

Despite his incredible form, the Dutch winger could not help the Elland Road club earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds went into the 2024 summer transfer window knowing they would likely be forced to sell one or two crucial players and Summerville has now followed Archie Gray out of the club.

Gray joined Tottenham in a deal worth around £40million last month and Summerville’s £25m switch to West Ham was confirmed over the weekend.

“I’m very happy and I can’t wait to get started. It’s the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge club, with lots of ambition and great players, so I’m really excited to be here and to get going,” the 22-year-old said.

“I always try to follow my heart, and I had the feeling that this is the best place for me to continue developing as a player, and to push my potential as much as possible.

MORE ON LEEDS FROM F365

👉 The most expensive Premier League academy graduate signings ever – Smith Rowe displaces Rooney

👉 Five US stars who desperately need a transfer this summer

“There is so much history here, and the team have done so well in the Premier League and in Europe over recent years.

“I spoke to the head coach (Julen Lopetegui), and he convinced me that I could make an impact, and help achieve success in the new season.

“I think I’m here to help write more history here, and I’d love to help West Ham get back into Europe. I want to contribute lots of goals and assists, and I’m so excited to meet my team-mates and the fans, and get out there now.”

Leeds confirmed in a statement that Summerville left after the Hammers triggered an exit clause in his contract.

Daniel Farke must now sort out a replacement after selling his most important player.

The German head coach still has Dan James, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Joe Gelhardt at his disposal but Summerville leaves a huge gap in his squad.

Leeds ‘to make opening £7m offer’ for Championship winger

According to Telegraph Sport, Farke wants to ‘raid his former club’ Norwich by signing Jonathan Rowe as the Dutch youngster’s ‘replacement’.

The report claims that Leeds ‘are set to make an opening £7m offer’ after both clubs ‘held preliminary talks over a potential deal’.

Negotiations have made it clear to the Whites that Norwich want more for their star winger, with Farke’s side ‘hoping to persuade their Championship rivals into doing business’.

The Canaries will go into the 2024/25 season hoping for a play-off berth, though the potential sale of Rowe and confirmed departure of Gabriel Sara will make that very tricky.

Sara has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray for over £15m and there is also a chance striker Adam Idah will join Celtic.

👉 Read more: Premier League five-year net spend table: Chelsea way ahead of Man Utd