Manchester United legend Roy Keane blasted three Red Devils stars after Ruben Amorim’s side lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Friday night.

Man Utd suffered their 18th Premier League defeat of the season on Friday evening as they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

This latest defeat adds to what’s already been a disastrous domestic campaign for the Red Devils, who sit 16th in the Premier League table with one game remaining.

Having also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the Red Devils are focusing on the Europa League as they look to salvage something from this season as they face Spurs in the final on Wednesday.

Ruben Amorim named a strong team in their last match before next week’s final, but Man Utd produced another inept performance as Rasmus Hojlund – who joined the Red Devils for £64m in 2023 – struggled again.

Keane did not pull any punches when dissecting Hojlund’s showing against Chelsea, claiming he “looked like a young kid”.

“They have got no striker,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Hojlund looked like a young kid for Chelsea, he looked like he had come straight out of the academy.

“His runs weren’t right, his hold up play, his timing. If you’re a striker playing for Man United and you are having one shot on target… we make excuses for him saying he needs more confidence but when you are a striker up there, you have to make things happen sometimes.

“What the big clubs have, what United always had, is strikers who can produce something by themselves because they have quality, desire, determination, a bit of experience, football intelligence.

“You don’t see it with Hojlund. he needs a little bit of support but you need to do better.”

Keane also hit out at Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, insisting he would not fight to keep the young duo if he was in charge at Man Utd.

“No. No I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t be hanging my hat on them three to get United anywhere,” Keane said on Hojlund, Mainoo and Garnacho.

“Mainoo came on tonight and I watched him closely, he’s strolling around, some of his passing was sloppy.

“Garnacho is immature, he plays in little moments but he doesn’t do enough.

“You want players to turn up week in and week out and he doesn’t do that. He a big talent, makes some good runs and on a good day you like what you see. But he’s got too many bad days.”