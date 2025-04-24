Roy Keane had some firm words for Jamie Vardy after the Leicester City striker, who announced his retirement on Thursday, apologised to fans in the wake of relegation earlier this week.

The former England international took to Instagram to deliver a heartfelt apology to fans after the Foxes relegation back to the Championship was confirmed at the weekend.

“At this point, I don’t even know what to say,” said Vardy on Instagram.

“No words I have can ever express my feelings of anger and sadness with the way this season has gone. There are no excuses. Collectively, as players and as a club, we failed.

“There is simply no hiding, and I refuse to entertain any suggestion of doing so. Having been at this club for so long, we’ve experienced so many highs and successes – and this season has been nothing but miserable and for me personally, a total embarrassment.

“It hurts, and I know you’re feeling it too. To the fans: I’m sorry. Sorry we haven’t performed, and sorry we end the 2025 season with such a s**t show.”

Never one to mince his words, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane wasn’t buying Vardy’s apology, questioning why he and his fellow Leicester players didn’t “look in the mirror” earlier in the season.

“Why did he wait until the end of the season? ‘We have to look in the mirror…’ You look in the mirror every evening. You look at yourself, what you’re doing with your club, with your life.

“Why is it at the end of the season, when you’ve had a bad season, you go, ‘Oh, we need to start looking at ourselves.’ Bit late now, isn’t it?

MORE PUNDIT REACTIONS ON F365…

👉 Arteta ‘furious’ as Carragher hits out at ‘average’ Arsenal star ‘not hurting anybody’

👉 Owen says Arsenal star should have been ‘screaming’ at teammate in dressing room after Palace draw

👉 Jamie Carragher reveals Aston Villa ‘offer’ to Arsenal in January as transfer failed for one reason

“When the previous manager left… And they’ve got some senior players like Vardy and Conor Coady, listen, all good pros who have played at a good level for many a year. When Steve Cooper was there, what was Cooper there three or four months?

“He left, and I remember Conor Coady got interviewed, and he went, ‘We probably just needed a new voice.’ You’re like, ‘He’s f***ing been there three or four months.’

“Just like nonsense kind of statements, going, ‘Oh, we need to look in the mirror.’ Come on. I don’t [just] mean the Leicester team. Every time a team has a difficult spell and goes, ‘We need to start looking at ourselves.’ A bit late for that now, isn’t it?”

Speaking just days before Vardy officially announced he will be leaving Leicester City at the end of the season, Keane was asked whether the prolific striker will turn our for the Foxes in the Championship next season.

“If I was your manager at Leicester, if I was rude. No. I think it’s time now,” continued Keane.

“He can’t stretch teams anymore. He’s not getting great service at Leicester. If you’re trying to get Leicester competing and trying to get back up next year, sometimes you do have to move somebody on.”