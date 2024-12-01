Roy Keane caught in crossfire as Mohamed Salah’s responds to Jamie Carragher row

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah took a little sly dig back at Jamie Carragher during a live Sky Sports interview after helping his side to a 2-0 victory over Manchester City…only for Carragher to turn it into a jab of his own at Roy Keane’s expense.

Carragher had criticised Salah earlier in the week for speaking out about his contract situation at Liverpool, with Salah saying he was yet to be presented with a new deal to sign.

The former Reds defender had said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “I must say I am very disappointed with Mo Salah. Liverpool have Real Madrid midweek and Man City at the weekend. That’s the story right now.”

Carragher added: “If he keeps putting comments out, his agent puts out cryptic messages, that is selfish. That is thinking about themselves and not the football club.”

Salah was awarded the man of the match for his performance against City on Sunday afternoon, however, with the Egyptian setting up Cody Gakpo’s early opener and then putting the result beyond doubt with a perfectly-placed penalty in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk was alongside Salah for the post-match interview, and after insisting it should go to Salah, the Liverpool skipper asked who had selected his teammate as the man of the match, having being told there was some debate as to which of the two of them should take it.

After being told it had been awarded by Gary Neville, Van Dijk turned to Salah and said: “OK, well done, congratulations. I’m surprised Carragher didn’t give it to you.”

Salah responded “Oh, he wouldn’t give it to me,” before breaking into a smile.

Upon Sky throwing back to the studio, Carragher immediately deflected the attention onto fellow pundit Keane by saying “I’ll see him in the car park!”

That drew an embarrassed silent smile from the former Manchester United midfielder, who last week was caught on camera telling a belligerent Ipswich fan: “Wait in the car park, we can have a discussion. I’ll wait for you in the car park.”

Just lovely #banter all round.

