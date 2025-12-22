Roy Keane declares Man Utd star ‘the real deal’ after Aston Villa defeat

Man Utd legend Roy Keane reckons Matheus Cunha is “the real deal” and not just potential after the Red Devils lost 2-1 at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Two spectacular goals from Morgan Rogers either side of a Cunha equaliser gave Unai Emery’s side the three points at Villa Park.

Man Utd could be considered a bit unlucky to not take something from the game after arguably being the better side for large periods against third-placed Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are still three points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table as they establish themselves as genuine Premier League title contenders.

While seventh-placed Man Utd continue to show inconsistent form under Ruben Amorim, despite improved performances, with seven wins, five draws and five losses in the Premier League this season.

Cunha is going to be an important player for the Red Devils over the next month with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

And Keane was very impressed by what he saw from the Brazil international against Aston Villa with the Man Utd legend declaring him “the real deal”.

When asked if he sees potential in Cunha, Keane said on Sky Sports: “It’s more than potential, he’s the real deal.

“It was never in doubt [the goal], it’s a brilliant finish. And then he misses a sitter in the second half which defies logic really, it’s hard to see how he missed that.”

Despite a good display, Keane had no sympathy for Man Utd, he added: “I wouldn’t say they were unlucky – they gave up two goals.

“They’ve conceded six goals in the last two games and that’s not good enough. We praise them going forward and they are more of a goal threat but the amount of chances and goal they’re giving up, you can’t make progress with that.

“United can dig deep, they showed that again today, but they need to be more intense when they’re defending, they need more pride there.

“You can’t give up six goals in two matches and expect to get results because you’re making it too hard for yourselves. Out of possession they are nowhere near good enough.”

Speaking after the match, Man Utd boss Amorim said: “I think we were the better team today. We were the better team.

“We blocked the transitions quite well and they did really well. We did a very good job that no one is going to remember tomorrow because what matters is the result.

“I think we deserved so much more today but the better team did not win.”