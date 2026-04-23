Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville both believe Tottenham Hotspur will come away with all three points from their must-win trip to already relegated Wolves on Saturday, although Ian Wright does not agree.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side missed a huge opportunity to move out of the bottom three after suffering a late sucker punch against Brighton at home last weekend.

The result, coupled with West Ham’s draw at Crystal Palace on Monday evening, means Tottenham sit two points behind the 17th-placed Hammers with five games remaining in a race to avoid the drop that could go down the wire.

However, Spurs need to break their sequence of not having won a Premier League game in 2026, starting with their trip to Molineux, as time runs out for the north London side.

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And, according to both Keane and Neville they should get the job done, after showing signs of improvement in De Zerbi’s second game in charge against the in-form Seagulls.

Debating on the Stick To Football YouTube channel, Keane said: “3-1 Spurs. Do you know, it’s about time they showed a bit of fight, a bit of energy. A couple of lads coming back. Was Maddison on the bench (last weekend)? Spurs’ll be fine.

However, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, perhaps more in hope than expectation, added: “I actually think Wolves will get something.”

Meanwhile, Neville, who doesn’t “see Spurs being comfortable” in the game, is still expecting a crucial win for De Zerbi’s men, adding: “I don’t think Wolves will win. I think Tottenham are going to score a late winner. 2-1.”

Tottenham suffer another injury ahead of Wolves clash

Tottenham, meanwhile, look to have suffered another injury blow ahead of the clash at Molineux, with Destiny Udogie set to miss the all-important clash.

No sooner had De Zerbi arrived at the club than he was hit with two more injury problems, with winger Mohammed Kudus suffering a setback in his recovery from a quad issue, while club skipper Cristian Romero is out for the remainder of the campaign after picking up a knee injury in the defeat at Sunderland.

De Zerbi is already without Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies and now it’s emerged that left-back Udogie, who has only just returned from a hamstring issue and started both De Zerbi’s games in charge so far, is likely to miss out against Wolves.

The Sun reports that the Italy international could be set for more time on the sidelines, with Djed Spence set to return to the side in Udogie’s absence.

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There is better news on Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, however, with the former primed to return in goal after missing the last two games following hernia surgery.

Maddison was also back on the bench for the Brighton clash, after fully recovering from his ACL injury, and has a chance of getting some minutes under his belt this weekend.