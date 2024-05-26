Roy Keane ‘happy to be proved wrong’ by Man Utd star as Scholes hails ‘prime Gattuso’

Roy Keane says he was “happy to be proved wrong” by Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United captain’s “oustanding” display in the win over Manchester City on Saturday.

United have endured a difficult season in the Premier League, finishing in their lowest ever position of eighth and racking up their lowest points tally.

Reports ahead of the game suggested manager Erik ten Hag would be sacked no matter the result at Wembley in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s restructure of the club, but first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo gave the Red Devils fans something to celebrate as they triumphed over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ten Hag was bullish after the game, insisting that if he was shown the door by the new co-owner he would “go anywhere else to win trophies” having claimed two in two seasons at Old Trafford.

‘I am happy to be proved wrong’

They arguably saved their best performance of the season for last and United legend Keane was delighted by the display, hailing the leadership of captain Fernandes.

Keane said on ITV Sport: “It was a proper United performance. They were dogged, they sat in and they played some good stuff going forward. They scored two goals.

“They had a bit of confidence coming into the game with the last couple of results against Newcastle and Brighton. The character.

“I have been critical of Bruno over the years but I am happy to be proved wrong because his leadership today was outstanding. We always mention how brilliant he is as a player.

“I am pleased for the fans. It’s been a frustrating few months and we are quick to criticise. Manchester City didn’t have a great day today but it’s about Manchester United today. We have to enjoy these moments. Wembley is only good if you win.”

‘Prime Gattuso’

Felllow pundit and former teammate Paul Scholes picked out another United midfielder for praise after the game, taking to Instagram to laud loanee Sofyan Amrabat’s role in the victory.

‘Like a prime Gattuso today’ was Scholes’ caption with clapping hand emojis under a picture of Amrabat lifting the FA Cup trophy.