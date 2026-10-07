Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at Arsenal and England star Eberechi Eze and has raised a major concern about the attacker.

Eze has struggled to live up to expectations after joining Arsenal and he has only been a bit-part player for the Premier League holders.

Despite this, Eze was named in the England squad for this international break, and he played the full 90 minutes as the Three Lions beat Czechia 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Before this match, Eze made a 20-minute cameo off the bench in England’s 7-0 win against Croatia, and Keane thinks he was “really sloppy” in this match.

Keane has also questioned the Arsenal star’s mentality as he “needs to bring his A-game”.

“I was disappointed with him the other night [against Croatia] when he came on,” Keane said on ITV.

READ: England player ratings from the 3-0 win over Czechia: Kane equals caps record, extends goals record



“Obviously England are attacking and doing really well so when you get opportunities you’ve got to take them.

“I thought he was really sloppy with some of his play so it’s a big opportunity for him tonight.

“It’s a big test for him tonight. We know how good he is coming and getting the ball but we didn’t see that running power off the ball [against Croatia].

“I’m not sure if he really wants to do it or if he’s not aware that he’s not doing it but I think it’s a big night for him tonight.

“When you look at the attacking players and the challenges, and I’m including with Arsenal, sometimes in his play he can just be a bit sloppy. He needs to bring his A-game.”

Special praise for “unbelievable” Arsenal star revealed

But Eze’s teammate, Myles Lewis-Skelly, has been praised for his recent form for England, with pundit Micah Richards claiming he is an “unbelievable” talent.

“Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of my favourite players,” Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast.

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“Technically he’s very good, he’s strong and fast, he has football intelligence and he’s still so young as well.

“I remember his performance against Real Madrid a couple of seasons ago [in the quarter-finals of the Champions League] and I hadn’t seen anything quite like it from someone that young.

“Obviously Riccardo Calafiori has been playing left-back for Arsenal and they’ve brought in Bruno Guimaraes to the midfield on top of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

“But Lewis-Skelly is too good to be on the bench. He’s one of the best young players I’ve seen at his age and that’s not an exaggeration. He’s unbelievable, such a delight.”

Gary Lineker added: “He was very, very good again. He can play, that kid.”

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