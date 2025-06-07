Roy Keane has hit out at one “senior” England star for “setting” low standards after Thomas Tuchel’s side only beat Andorra 1-0 on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions had their latest World Cup qualifier on Saturday as they faced Andorra in Barcelona in Tuchel‘s third game since replacing Gareth Southgate.

England produced a really flat performance as they struggled to break down a resolute Andorra side with their sluggish approach play and only scored once against the relative minnows.

Kane scored the only goal of the match as he converted Noni Madueke’s cross. Speaking post-match, the Bayern Munich star brushed off their disappointing display as they must “move on” to their next game.

“It’s not one that many will remember and we had good spells but we take the three points and move on,” Kane said.

“We were probably not good enough on the ball and it gave them some confidence and then the last five or 10 minutes, we have to stop them.

“I think Noni [Madueke] was a constant threat today and we need more of that. We have amazing players and we need players who are going to take on players and keep doing it. He played really well.

“We need to be better for sure. June is never an easy camp and we have people coming in after long seasons. We have a friendly on Thursday we can learn from again. The fans were great and they made themselves heard, and we are disappointed we couldn’t score more but we will look towards the next game.”

This verdict of the match infuriated Keane as he hit out at Kane, who “should be setting higher standards”.

“I don’t like the messages when one of your senior players are going ‘it’s a job done, 1-0, we’ll take it’. You should be setting your standards higher than that,” Keane said on ITV.

“Harry Kane looked shattered at the end and it is probably hotter than we think but you still want a bit more with the quality they have.”

Keane was also critical of other England players, with some “bored” after taking the lead.

“We try and make excuses for England with the end of the season and it’s been tough on the players. First-half was okay but when they scored the goal it was almost like it was job done,” Keane added.

“I was really disappointed with their attitude. The manager can’t be happy with that effort in the last half an hour.”

He continued: “It looked like some of the players were bored in the last half an hour. Go and get some more goals and impress the manager who is still new to the job.

“Noni Madueke gave a very mature performance. His movement was excellent. He stretched in behind and he played as though he had something to prove.

“He affected the game and that is what you want from a player.”