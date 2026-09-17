Roy Keane tells Man Utd ‘take your medicine’ over JJ Gabriel

Roy Keane has given his verdict on the prospect of Manchester United losing JJ Gabriel.

On Tuesday, Man Utd were told by JJ Gabriel and his camp that the attacker wants to leave.

The 15-year-old talent has sent a formal notice to Man Utd to cancel his registration and let him leave on a free transfer.

It is not possible to de-register Gabriel, who can play as a striker, left-sided forward or attacking midfielder, but the teenager could negotiate a move abroad next month after he turns 16, as he holds an Irish passport.

Gabriel has been at Man Utd since he was 11 years of age and is considered one of the best young players in English football.

Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs described Gabriel as “a generational talent” earlier this month.

READ: Man Utd reach decision on sacking Michael Carrick as manager after Brighton humiliation

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd have still not given up hope of convincing Gabriel to change his mind and continue his progress at the club.

Roy Keane on Man Utd JJ Gabriel situation

Man Utd legend Keane has now given his verdict on the situation.

The former Republic of Ireland international midfielder has said that Man Utd should not be surprised given that they have poached young players from other clubs in the past.

Keane said on The Overlap: “Have Utd gone and poached 14 and 15-year-old kids from other clubs?

“Smaller clubs.”

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Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville responded: “I am absolutely sure.”

Keane replied: “You have to take your medicine.

“I am sure Utd have been in the last 20 years when the young kids, whether it be at Wolves or lesser clubs, they would go, ‘We are taking him’.”

Keane further added during the show: “If you are 15 years of age and you are talking about playing for Man Utd’s first team, you go, wait another six weeks.

“Can you wait another six weeks till we maybe get through the Cup?

“Carrick’s under pressure.

“Obviously, [Sir Alex] Ferguson, we go back and sometimes you would throw lads into the first team, but Utd, they need wins.

“I don’t think Utd are in the position to go. ‘We can write off a cup game tonight and play a couple of young lads’.

“No, we need to get some wins, we need to get some momentum into the season, and if some 15-year-old is spitting his dummy out, we’ll deal with that.”

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