Gary Neville has forced Roy Keane into letting slip the names of two Manchester United players he didn’t get on with during his time at the club. Only two?

Famous shrinking violet Keane was in conversation with Neville for an ITV social media clip, attempting to name former United teammates without reference to their numbers, positions or former clubs.

Keane described Ruud van Nistelrooy as ‘the best finisher we ever had’, with Neville incorrectly guessing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before getting it on the second go; then later called Louis Saha a ‘steriker we signed who ran [Neville] riot’.

In the midst of it all, Neville gave the clue ‘you didn’t like him’ for Sheringham, adding: “Could be anybody…jeez, I’ve got a list [that long].”

Roy Keane lets slip two names from his enemies list

Keane replied: “You shouldn’t say I didn’t like him, for f***’s sake. Jordi [Cruyff]? Teddy? No, that’s wrong. I don’t mind Teddy…I just didn’t get on with him. We had a fall out, but that’s not…it’s just working.”

The Irishman, of course, later described himself as ‘greatest Manchester United midfielder ever’, with Neville giving the clue ‘I did all his running for him and made him into the player he was’ for David Beckham.

Sheringham was not super-popular with other members of the Manchester United squad, either: he and Andy Cole infamously had a frosty relationship off the pitch, despite enjoying plenty of success together while playing under Sir Alex Ferguson together.

Cole explained in the Independent in 2010: “It was early 1995, I had recently signed for Manchester United, and it was my England debut, against Uruguay. I was a sub. I came on for Sheringham after about 70 minutes.

“You’ll need to understand what was in my head at that moment to get even close to comprehending my reaction to what happened next: I was so nervous it was frightening. This was the culmination of a lifetime of ambition. You hear the cliche ‘it means everything to play for my country’, but trust me, it did – not just for me, but for my family, my parents especially, who had endured all kinds of hardships to give us the chances we had. Becoming a pro had been incredible.

“Now the magnitude of playing for England was indescribable. The moment has arrived.

“I walk on to the pitch, 60,000 or so watching. Sheringham is coming off. I expect a brief handshake, a ‘Good luck, Coley’, something. I am ready to shake. He snubs me. He actively snubs me, for no reason I was ever aware of then or since. He walks off. I don’t even know the bloke so he can’t have any issue with me. We’re fellow England players, it is my debut and he snubs me.

“You know what my immediate thoughts were? ‘Jesus Christ! How many people just saw Teddy Sheringham do that to me?’ I was embarrassed. I was confused.

“And there you have it. From that moment on, I knew Sheringham was not for me.”