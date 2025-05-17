Manchester United legend Roy Keane has revealed his prediction for the Europa League final as his former side prepares to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd and Spurs are enduring a disastrous season as they have stooped to an embarrassing new low in the Premier League, sitting 16th and 17th in the table.

Luckily for them, they could still salvage something from this season as they meet in the Europa League final next Wednesday.

This is a massive game as a trophy and a spot in next season’s Champions League is at stake, with the loser facing a severe financial blow ahead of a season without European football.

Man Utd and Spurs are yet to reach 40 points in the Premier League as each team lost their respective games against Chelsea and Aston Villa on Friday night, with it clear that they have taken their foot off the gas in the league as they focus on the Europa League.

READ: Man Utd ‘didn’t deserve loss’ to ‘Kavanagh FC’ as FA Cup winner earns ‘CL’ via ‘great’ rule change



Keane has revealed his prediction for the Europa League final, claiming one factor could “edge it” for Man Utd.

“You still have to fancy United, someone like Bruno can produce, the history of Manchester United still carries a little bit of weight,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“There’s not much between them [in the league] but come the crunch, come the final, United’s history in finals, them winning cups the last few years, you’d like to think they would have a bit more knowledge around the game than Spurs.

“That might edge it for them, and I think Bruno can produce that bit of magic.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Roy Keane fires ‘academy’ player dig at Man Utd flop; names ‘immature’ star among trio he’d offload

👉 Chelsea, Aston Villa made to sweat in Champions League race as Blues star proves Maresca wrong

👉 Manchester United face ‘£60m loss’ after ‘huge twist’ in Rashford future which no-one saw coming

Jamie Redknapp added: “[Dejan] Kulusevski’s injury is a massive blow for Spurs, it feels like a 50/50 game for me. For Tottenham, it is an opportunity to change the narrative and history of the club.

“If they win a cup, their league position will be irrelevant … if they win a cup, then the players will have hero status.”

When pushed for a verdict on who he thinks will win, Redknapp admitted: “I haven’t got a clue!”

After his side’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea, head coach Ruben Amorim confirmed he doesn’t have any more injuries to deal with ahead of the final.

“I felt that, in the end, we will get all the players,” Amorim revealed after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.

“I think they are okay. In every game, you can understand it helps me a lot to choose the starting XI for the final. So we will see.

“Yes, there’s nothing. Of course, Luke [Shaw] and Mason [Mount] were guys we need to take care of. The other guys are fine.”