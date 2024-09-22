Roy Keane has called on Nottingham Forest to fine goalkeeper Matz Sels a week’s wages for his part in Brighton’s second goal in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Forest had led through an early Chris Wood penalty but just before half-time and shortly after a Jack Hinshelwood header had made it 1-1, Danny Welbeck stepped up to curl a free-kick round the wall, beyond a flat-footed Selz and into the corner of the net to complete a dramatic turnaround.

While Keane’s fellow Sky pundits opted to praise Welbeck – a player not necessarily renowned for such set-piece prowess – during the half-time break, Keane instead took aim at the goalkeeper for being beaten on his side of the goal.

Former Forest midfielder Keane said: “I’m not sure it was a free-kick, but you know what? The goalkeeper should be fined a weeks’s wages, where that goes in. You can’t be beaten on that side. You cannot be beaten on your side. I’d fine him a week’s wages, it’s so poor.

“He’s took a gamble leaning to his right, you cannot get beaten on that side.”

Asked by host Dave Jones if the flipside of that is that Welbeck deserved a bonus, Keane mellowed a touch.

“Look, Danny’s a good player and he affects games. He doesn’t take free-kicks, but he obviously fancied it and thought ‘if I just hit the target…’ From the goalkeeper’s view not good enough, but Danny always affects games, we know that.

The first Premier League clash of Super Sunday pitted together two teams in form, with both having won two and drawn two of their first four games and with both sides knowing a win would lift them into the top four for a couple of hours at least.

READ MORE: Phil Jones obviously features in list of ten ‘what was he doing?’ own goals

Brighton’s comeback late in the first half meant Forest were unable to repeat their trick from Anfield last week when they protected a 1-0 lead to record a famous win at Anfield.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was unhappy with the visitors’ tactics that day.

“It was a shame, losing points at home is not good at all but the opponent today only wanted to defend and play for the long ball,” he said.

“We gave them that too easily when they scored, it was poor defensively from us.

“We couldn’t create much, we had a lack of quality today, we needed more energy.

“It is three points we have lost today unnecessarily.

“All the opportunities we had were not clear enough and they defended great, they threw themselves in front of the ball.”