Roy Keane has backed Newcastle's success after a controversial weekend in the Premier League.

Roy Keane believes Newcastle United “just about deserved” their return to the Champions League, even if Aston Villa fans are still seething over the controversial decision that cost them a spot in Europe’s top competition.

Villa remained behind Eddie Howe’s side after a 2-0 defeat to Man Utd at Old Trafford, a game dominated by a disallowed Morgan Rogers goal that has since triggered an official complaint to the PGMOL.

Rogers appeared to dispossess United keeper Altay Bayındır legally before scoring, but referee Thomas Bramall blew for a foul seconds before the ball hit the net, ruling the goal out before VAR could intervene.

The call proved crucial, with Utd going on to score twice through Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was also shown a red card in the final moments of the first half.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane backed Newcastle’s qualification and praised the job done by Eddie Howe under difficult circumstances.

“The table doesn’t lie,” Keane said. “Over the course of the season, they have earned that right.

“They deserve it. A little bit of luck with the goal going against Villa, but you can’t begrudge them that little bit of success.

“They have had injury problems like everybody else. They mentioned they need players – every club will be saying that at the end of the season. But the table has taken care of itself and they have just about deserved it.”

Villa’s frustration is understandable. They finished level on points with Newcastle but behind on goal difference, with Unai Emery’s side now preparing for another Europa League campaign instead.

The decision to appoint Bramall, one of the Premier League’s most inexperienced referees, for such a high-stakes game has drawn criticism from fans, pundits, and even former referees like Keith Hackett, who branded the appointment a “poor management decision”.

Villa have since submitted a formal complaint to the PGMOL, and club captain John McGinn admitted the manner of their Champions League miss was “so, so hard to take”.

But Keane insists Newcastle’s efforts across the season, and Howe’s leadership, deserve recognition.

“The way he’s [Eddie Howe] managed it, the recruitment side of it, his hands have been tied a little bit. He was not well a few months ago.

“He’s had a lot of challenges like lots of managers out there. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but his temperament for that job suits him down to the ground.

“He never seems to get too high or too low. The results have been fantastic. He has done an amazing job up there.”