Roy Keane delivers Man Utd title verdict, if Baleba completes eye-catching midfield overhaul

Roy Keane looks frustrated during his role as a pundit.

Roy Keane is not convinced Manchester United’s summer rebuild, including the imminent addition of Brighton star Carlos Baleba, is enough to transform them into genuine Premier League title challengers.

Casemiro leaving on a free transfer, along with Manuel Ugarte’s ACL injury, meant United were always going to address their midfield depth this summer.

That has so far been done to the tune of £83million, following the additions of Andrey Santos for £48m from Chelsea and the bargain £35m signing of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Despite also having Kobbie Mainoo in that mix, United are now closing in on Baleba too, in what would be a complete revamping of Michael Carrick’s engine room.

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But, despite also spending nearly £200million on a new forward line last summer, Keane still thinks that defensive issues will ultimately rule Man Utd out of competing for the title this season.

Asked if Baleba’s arrival leaves United with a ‘good midfield’, Keane told Stick to Football: “I think that’s a good way of putting it, a good midfield.

“But if you’re on about winning the league, I think it’s short. United’s big problems are still going to be defensively.

“That midfield and going forward, there is a big goal threat at United, they were very good last year with it, especially when Carrick took over they were a real goal threat.

“But the issue is at the back, the full-backs and the two centre-halves are still a big issue. But on paper, they [the midfield] jump out as really good players. But is there a league-winning midfield there? Probably not. No, I don’t see it.”

Youri Tielemans a Man Utd ‘safety bet’

Keane, meanwhile, also commented on the deal to bring Tielemans to Old Trafford, which took pundits and fans by surprise, after United triggered his eye-catchingly low exit clause.

Despite being impressed by the club’s change of approach when it comes to not paying out huge transfer fees and wages, Keane does feel that the Tielemans deal is a ‘safety bet’ for his old club.

He added: “I think he’s a good player. But I don’t think it [the signing] wins the league.

“Tielemans is a safety bet for United. Over the last few years, Casemiro is a good example, players have come in huge money, big wages.

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“Tielemans knows the Premier League, is a good international, having gone to Old Trafford with Villa and had success he will be fine with the expectation.

“But will he get United to the very top? No.”

The Red Devils begin the new Premier League campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Hull City in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.