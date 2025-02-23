Roy Keane has discussed Nottingham Forest’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League and believes “pressure” is beginning to build on them.

Forest have exceeded expectations to launch an unlikely title push, though they have fallen away from Premier League pacesetters Liverpool in recent weeks.

They are now focusing on keeping their place in the top four and also know there is a strong chance fifth will be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men face Champions League qualification rivals Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon and former Forest midfielder Keane thinks they will now be expected to finish top five after being tipped for relegation by many at the start of the season.

“If Forest can get into the Champions League it’d be the story of the season,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“But this will be where the pressure starts to build.

“At the start of the season there was no real expectation and people were talking about them surviving. They were always going to do that.

“Forest have a lot going for them but now the challenge is going to be about expectation. Forest fans will start to think about getting in the Champions League.

“If they can do it, what a season. But there is now a lot of hard work ahead.”

Forest lost 2-1 at Fulham in their last Premier League match and Nuno believes that result “is a warning sign for us”.

“You can see by the results in the Premier League that everything is so difficult to predict, all the teams are so good and you never know what is going to happen in each game,” the Forest head coach said.

“What we know is that we are going to face a tough team in Newcastle, we have to play really good.

“We have to always try to look at the opponent and their strengths and how you can control that. But more than that it is about us playing better and trying to react to our last performance.

“The last game is a warning sign for us of things we cannot repeat.

“It is much harder [playing the second time in a season] we know each other better, the threats they have and all these things.

“Now we are focused on trying to improve, especially on our individual tasks.”

Forest defender Ola Aina, meanwhile, expects a tough match against Newcastle.

“We were disappointed with last weekend but this week is the same as every week, try to go into the game with the right mindset to take all three points,” Aina said.

“Work hard for each other, do the right things on the pitch, try to cut out mistakes and play well and try to win the game.

“Yes we won here last season but that was last season. Newcastle are a great team with good players and a fantastic coach.

“We know they are a tough side to play and it will be a difficult game, especially coming here, but we hope to do our best and get something out of the game.”

