Manchester United legend Roy Keane has predicted what England will do at the World Cup before Wednesday’s game against DR Congo.

England won Group L with seven points to book their place in the World Cup knockout stages, with Thomas Tuchel‘s side facing DR Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

Should England progress past DR Congo, their route to the final could be Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, while the final could be against France or Spain.

The Three Lions sparkled in their 4-2 win over Croatia in their tournament opener, but they have flattered to deceive against Ghana and Panama.

There are also question marks regarding the fitness of several key players heading into the knockout stages, and Keane cannot see England reaching the World Cup final.

“Absolutely no chance”

According to Keane, England have “absolutely no chance” of getting past Argentina if they meet in the semi-final.

“England would have absolutely no chance of beating Argentina in the Semi’s, I just can’t see it,” Keane said on Stick to Football when asked to predict how far England will go at the World Cup.

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Jill Scott was more optimistic about England’s chances, but Ian Wright also cannot see them getting past Argentina in the semi-final.

Wright said: “I think if we can get to Brazil [in the Quarter Finals] we could probably beat Brazil.

“But then I think we’d have problems after that. I said England would reach the Semi Final from the start.”

Scott added: “I see England in the final. I think we’ll get a bit of momentum going as it goes on as well.

“The last two teams [Ghana and Panama], you can only play what you’re up against. I think we’ll hit another level when the opposition gets better.”

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Despite this, Keane has also argued that Jude Bellingham could carry England forward in the remainder of this summer’s tournament.

“Sometimes you can lead in different ways. Jude Bellingham did the business in the second half with some quality play in possession,” Keane added.

“As we know, the important part of football is what you do in possession. I think Jude has kept that momentum to lift players, and even the manager.

“But particularly against Panama there were two or three times where he hunted somebody down and got the ball back, and you went, wow, your quality is there.”

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