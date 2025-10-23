Pundit Roy Keane has not held back in a rant on “idiots” at Nottingham Forest and controversial owner Evangelos Marinakis following Ange Postecoglou’s exit.

Nottm Forest have been a shambles at the start of this campaign as they sit in the Premier League relegation zone after eight matches and are onto their third permanent manager.

Earlier this week, Forest appointed former Everton boss Sean Dyche to replace Postecoglou, who was dismissed after only eight matches in charge across all competitions.

Marinakis’ bold decision to appoint Postecoglou to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and implement a completely different brand of football in the middle of the season quickly backfired as Forest fell in the table and are winless since August.

The final straw with Postecoglou came at the weekend as Forest lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea, with the former Spurs and Celtic boss dismissed minutes after the final whistle.

Now, Keane has hit out at several key figures at the club and slammed “idiot” players for their comments after the Chelsea match.

“You look at these Forest players. They’re like, Oh, well, another manager’s gone, a new one comes in. You know, idiots,” Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast about Forest players reacting to Postecoglou’s exit.

READ: Dyche cannot believe his luck – curing Forest’s utter woke nonsense is his perfect job



Keane has also criticised England international Morgan Gibbs-White, who has already been highlighted for remaining ‘quiet’, for not addressing Forest supporters after the game.

“[Marinakis] has done it with Martin O’Neill. He’s done it with other managers, leopards and spots,” Keane said.

“Listen, all that is, as you said, you have to sack managers, but do with a bit of try and do with a bit of class they can’t do. And then the players are coming out afterwards. Oh, well, that’s football. All that carry on when lads are missing the target from 10/15 yards out.

“The captain [Ryan Yates] did [an interview after Chelsea]. He was a really nice kid who, by the way, didn’t play in the game.

“He played at Swansea when they were two one up and they were in injury time and they lost f***ing 3-2. Excuse my language.

“Yeah, but he gets interviewed after he’s your captain. He’s your captain of the club. Gibbs White played the match. He was the captain [for the match]. He plays for England. He comes out and doesn’t say anything, and Yates comes out, who’s a really nice kid, going, Oh, well, that’s the nature of football, yeah.

“I think he was in one of the rooms having some scampi and chips, and they went, Oh, you better come down and say something. But the manager just left.”

MORE NOTTM FOREST COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mikel Arteta only third in Premier League manager rankings for 25/26

👉 Nuno sack and West Ham relegation would make double history after ‘f***ing stupid’ decision

👉 Nottm Forest ‘initially favoured’ Sean Dyche alternative as two reasons for U-turn revealed



Finally, Keane has blasted Marinakis for showing “no class” as managers need to be wary of working under him at Forest.

“The owner, when Forest were having a brilliant season last year, is walking on the pitch, complaining about stuff, yeah, and making statements about referees banning [Gary Neville],” Keane added.

So what do you expect this owner is going to do with this manager when it’s not panning out?

He continued: “No, the wheels were coming off at Forest towards the end of last season, but they got into Europe. They had a semi-final. And if you’re a manager at Nottm Forest, you’re going to go through phases where you’re gonna have a difficult spell, but as soon as you do you’re out.

“So as soon as your manager, you’re getting on about getting back in or whatever. But the way [Marinakis] does it, which we know, is [Marinakis has] got no class.”