Roy Keane has named one Manchester United star who head coach Ruben Amorim “cannot trust” after their FA Cup win against Leicester City on Friday night.

The Red Devils hosted fellow Premier League strugglers Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Friday evening.

Head coach Ruben Amorim opted for a bold team selection as January signing Patrick Dorgu – brought in to fill the void at left wing-back – started on the right while Diogo Dalot continued out of position on the opposite flank.

Amorim at least selected a natural striker as Rasmus Hojlund started, while Kobbie Mainoo – after starting as a false nine against Crystal Palace – dropped into the No.10 position.

After losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace last week, Man Utd’s struggles continued in a woeful first half as Bobby Reid fired Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side into a shock lead before the interval.

United improved after the break and they completed a second half comeback. Joshua Zirkzee levelled the tie before Harry Maguire – benefitting from the absence of VAR in an offside position – headed home a stoppage-time winner after getting on the end of Bruno Fernandes’ cross.

Alejandro Garnacho replaced Dorgu at half time and he was brilliant off the bench as he inspired Man Utd’s comeback.

Despite this, Keane has argued that they cannot “trust” Garnacho when he starts.

“I think it suits him when it comes off the bench, I don’t think you can trust him when he starts,” Keane said.

“But when he comes off the bench and you’re gambling and the team is stretched, that’s when he comes into his own.

“They put Leicester on the backfoot and the subs came on. That’s what Garnacho does well. The first-half they were going sideways and sideways. He came on and tested them.”

Keane has also hit out at Amorim for being “unfair” on Dorgu.

He added: “It’s shocking. Really, really poor. No shot on target. They had two on target against Crystal Palace. They’re actually boring now.

“You feel like going into the dressing room and reminding them what the game’s about – ‘there’s a goal at that end and you need to get the ball in it to score’. It’s as if they’re not even aware of it. Leicester haven’t been that great, they’ve done OK.

“United aren’t even getting the basics right. Sloppy, trying to beat people 25 yards from their own goal, people not staying with their runners.

“From United’s point of view, my goodness, is this what it’s come to? We know their record’s poor, but we’re coming here tonight and looking at it going, ‘surely there’ll be a reaction, surely they’ll have enthusiasm and energy for the game’. They don’t even seem to have that.

“I bet Leicester can’t believe how easy it is.

“[Dorgu] is playing right wing-back. You think it’s unfair on certain players.“