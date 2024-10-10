Roy Keane urges Ten Hag to drop Man Utd pair as FC Twente proved centre-back is ‘not the answer’

Roy Keane has urged Erik ten Hag to drop two Manchester United players, insisting his former club are “in trouble” if they are relying on them.

Ten Hag is under significant pressure once again at United having clung to his job in the summer, with his side sitting 14th in the Premier League having won just two of their opening seven games.

It was suggested the United chiefs may pull the trigger in the international break but it’s claimed the Dutchman is set to keep his job for now.

But that may not be he case for much longer if he sticks with Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen, according to Keane.

Keane said on the Stick To Football podcast: “If you are going back to Harry Maguire you are in trouble.

Jill Scott replied: “I think he always has the right attitude.”

Keane: “Ah Jill! See the goal? Look at his defending for the equaliser against FC Twente. Just look at him for that goal. If you think he is the answer. You can’t keep going back to Maguire and Eriksen.

“The last few years they have made lots of changes, they get rid of Fred and McTominay, they make changes. Centre halves. Now Maguire and Eriksen are back in the team the last few weeks.

“You have gone back to the lads who are part of the problem! I’m not saying just on their own, of course not, but if you think Maguire is the answer!”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ranking Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mistakes at Man Utd from the email to Ten Hag

👉 Man Utd would look like ‘bunch of calamitous clowns’ if they sack Ten Hag now

👉 Ten Hag ‘ignored’ Man Utd star for two weeks in ‘shock dressing room reveal’ with ‘further cause for concern’

Maguire confirmed after he limped off in the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa that he will “miss a few weeks”, but Eriksen looks set to be available as Ten Hag looks to get things back on track against Brentford next time out.

Fingers crossed the Denmark international keeps his mouth shut from now on though, with Keane labelling him a “fool” after he broke ranks following the draw with Twente.

Eriksen said: “I think we are mostly disappointed as a team.

“I think, obviously we wanted more but in the end it was far from good enough.

“Being said also in the changing room they looked like they wanted it more than us and that can’t be right.”

Keane was far from impressed with Eriksen’s comments and urged someone to “get a grip of him”.

Keane said: “Eriksen’s an experienced international player, vastly experienced. He’s back in the United team the last few weeks because the manager says he’s doing really well in training.

“Eriksen’s not going to close the gap on Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City – absolutely not.

“So he’s coming out after the game a couple of weeks ago and he actually said [they wanted it more].

“Even if you feel that and it hasn’t happened where you felt they wanted it more than you, you don’t bloody say it do you, you fool.

“Someone should get a grip of him and say ‘Why are you sending messages about us for?’”