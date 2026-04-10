Roy Keane quipped that Tottenham will be “in the Championship next season” in a discussion about the best stadiums in English football.

Spurs are in huge danger of dropping into the second tier of English football. With only seven games remaining this season, the north London club are just a point above the relegation places.

They have burned through managers Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor already, and Roberto De Zerbi is the man hoping to save Tottenham, having been given a five-year deal when he joined in recent weeks.

As per Keane, speaking on Stick to Football, Tottenham aren’t going to be saved, though.

When discussing the best stadiums in English football, Wayne Rooney pitched Tottenham’s as the best in the country, to which Keane replied: “In the Championship next year.”

Rooney and Gary Neville laughed at Keane’s partially tongue-in-cheek remark, and the conversation went back to stadia.

While Keane’s tone seemed not to suggest he actually fully believes that will be the case at this stage, there is a genuine possibility of it.

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That said, reports have suggested new boss De Zerbi has the players impressed by his training sessions so far, and Spurs insider John Wenham is sharing in that feeling.

He told Tottenham News: “It does seem like the pictures of the players, the training sessions seem really good, there’s been reports coming out that the players for that session have been really good.

“They’re coming away from it, buzzing and happy, there are a lot of smiling faces, even Micky van de Ven and others who have painted a sort of gloomy picture for some parts of the season, now all seem to be buying into De Zerbi and his coaching staff, which is obviously a good sign.

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“It’s something we need because there’s no time for an adaptation period. I think he was quite clever in his in-house media interview, where he basically said he’s got his principles and he’s got his way of playing, but at the moment, we’re just going to be focusing on the basics to get wins over the line.

“He used slightly different words, but that was the idea that maybe over pre-season we can build into his philosophy and his style of play a little bit more.

“But at the moment, he’s just going to be going back to basics and just trying to get as many points on the board as possible between now and the end of the season.”

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