Roy Keane trolled by Ricky Gervais over ‘car park’ clash as Arteta, Man City roles in love of football revealed

Ricky Gervais referenced Roy Keane’s angry confrontation with the Ipswich fan at Portman Road in a social media post highlighting his appearance on The Overlap.

Keane asked the fan to meet him in the “car park” after he was abused while working as a pundit for Sky Sports on the touchline.

Man Utd legend Keane had a poor spell in charge of Ipswich with the Tractor Boys getting nowhere near challenging for promotion from the Championship in his time at the club, before being sacked in January 2011.

The fan said he “hates the bloke” in a Facebook post referring to the incident, explaining how he tried to wind Keane up.

Neil Finbow said: “I was reminding him that he set us back five years and ruined our football club.

“I also mentioned how he wasn’t fit to step foot anywhere near our ground [Portman Road].

“Oh, and I mentioned about him walking out on a World Cup and breaking Haaland’s leg and putting it in his autobiography. I hate the bloke, and that’s been boiling up since he got sacked all those years ago.”

Gervais took the opportunity to mock Keane in response to an announcement on social media that he was set to appear on the Stick to Football podcast.

He posted on X: ‘I’m just glad Roy didn’t want to chat to me in the car park.’

The comedian’s appearance on the podcast was something of a surprise given they usually have ex-footballers as guests, but The Office co-creator revealed how the Covid pandemic helped him get back into watching football.

“I do – I love it [football] now,” he said. “I went off it for about 30 years. I wasn’t anti-football, I played at school, and I actually played football until I was about 30.

“Probably from the age of 30 to 60 I gave up on [playing] – I didn’t have a team. I watched England twice a year whenever they were playing. I was aware of everything, but I got back into it in COVID during lockdown, when they were doing those games with no crowd.”

The creator of The Office added: “I got into it so much and then what really got me back into it was a documentary – Sunderland ‘Til I Die. I loved that show – the fact that it was like a religion to them. The whole community was involved, it was a really well-made documentary, then I saw the struggle of the players, the finances, the manager.

“Then I watched the Manchester City one, the Leeds one, the [Mikel] Arteta one, and I was hooked. Now I’m fascinated with it, I watch every game that is on TV.”