Ruben Amorim could raid Manchester United for two stars, as links with a second have emerged quickly after the suggestion he wants one of his favourites from the club.

Milan have scored 10 goals in Serie A this season – only the top two have scored more. The goals have largely been shared around, with summer signing Goncalo Ramos responsible for only one, despite being the club’s main striker.

Indeed, he’s played almost all the time, with Francesco Camarda featuring for just eight minutes this season.

Milan might not have only two No.9 options for long, as Calciomercato reports the club could make an attempt to sign Joshua Zirkzee from boss Amorim’s former side United in January.

In 2024, when the Dutchman headed to Old Trafford, he was courted by Milan.

And he has since struggled for minutes, especially this season, with only 70 minutes coming his way in the current campaign.

There’s a suggestion Zirkzee could soon be looking for a new club, and Milan could potentially look to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Leny Yoro on AC Milan radar

Links with Zirkzee have come around at the same time it was suggested Amorim was looking to sign his United team-mate Leny Yoro.

It’s been reported that Milan will go and get a defensive reinforcement, and the Frenchman is the main looked most favourably upon by Amorim.

He was the third most-used player under Amorim at United, and it’s believed for €50million (£42.5m), he could be Milan’s.

With that said, former Red Devils scout Mick Brown feels Yoro could soon be loaned out, so that could be an option for the Italian club.

Brown said: “Yoro is excellent technically, on the ball he’s very good, but the physical and the mental side of his game is lacking, and I’m told that has become a concern for Man United.

“The only way you can develop that is by playing every week, experiencing these situations and adapting, but that isn’t happening at the moment.

“I think they could be prepared to send him on loan in January, because it would help his development and get him ready to play a role for them long-term.

“I have no doubt there will be clubs interested in taking him on loan until the end of the season, because as I said before, he is very talented.

“It could be the type of deal that works for everybody, Man United, Yoro and whichever club gets him, and they would all benefit from him spending some time away.”

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