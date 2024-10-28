Ruben Amorim ‘agrees’ Man Utd move as Sporting boss ‘convinced’ Man City a ‘fading force’

Ruben Amorim has 'agreed' to become the next Man Utd manager.

Ruben Amorim has ‘agreed in principle to become the next Manchester United manager’ after the Red Devils worked to convince the Sporting boss that rivals Manchester City are a ‘fading force’.

Erik ten Hag was given his marching orders on Monday after defeat to West Ham the day before, with Ruud van Nistelrooy stepping up to take interim charge while Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team draws up a shortlist of alternative options.

Reports suggested Van Nistelrooy could be handed the role on a permanent basis but it was confirmed later on Monday that United are in talks with Amorim and Sporting.

It was claimed that United are ‘ready to pay the €10m (£8.3m) release clause’ and that they’re in talks with Sporting ‘to finalise a deal’.

That report stated that Amorim was ‘open’ to the move and the Manchester Evening News has gone a step further by claiming the 39-year-old has ‘agreed in principle’ to become the new United boss.

The Red Devils ‘made contact with Sporting amid interest from Manchester City’ who had ‘earmarked’ Amorim as their ‘prime target to replace Pep Guardiola’, who’s out of contract at the end of the season.

The likelihood of that move appeared to increase following the announcement that sporting director Hugo Viana would be swapping Sporting for City at the end of the season but the report claims that ‘United tried to convince Amorim that City will become a fading force if Guardiola departs next year’.

And they appear to have been successful as Amorim has indeed ‘been convinced to take over as Erik ten Hag’s permanent replacement’ at Old Trafford.

Amorim played his cards close to his chest when asked about the vacant post at Old Trafford on Monday.

“I was expecting that question and obviously I’m not going to talk about the future, because otherwise I’ll always have to comment, so it’s not worth it, I won’t comment,” he told reporters.

“I’m very proud to be the coach of Sporting, that’s all.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is also thought to be high on the United shortlist, and he too responded to those links on Monday.

“It is a delicate question. I have a big responsibility to Brentford, the fans, players and staff,” he said.

“We will focus on Sheffield Wednesday [in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday]. I am very happy here it’s one of the best clubs in the world. What happens in the future, who knows.

“I will repeat myself. I’m very happy here and can see myself being here for a long time. If something comes up, let’s see. Now? No. Very happy.”