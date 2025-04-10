Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been blamed for one of his players “losing confidence” since he replaced Erik ten Hag.

Amorim has struggled since replacing Ten Hag at Old Trafford, as Man Utd are 13th in our calendar year table.

The Man Utd boss needs a couple of transfer windows to build his ideal squad, as his team are not currently suited to his preferred formation and playing style.

Amorim’s appointment has arguably negatively impacted Alejandro Garnacho as United’s academy product has found it difficult to adapt to the No.10 role.

It has even been suggested that the Red Devils youngster could be sold this summer as INEOS need to offload valuable assets to raise funds and Rio Ferdinand has told him to “get out”.

Amorim will be keen for Garnacho to make an impact when Man Utd face Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

Ahead of this game, Lyon star Nicolas Tagliafico blamed Amorim for Garnacho’s decline.

“I saw good qualities when he first stepped into the team, but with a new coach and different styles, he has maybe lost a bit of confidence,” Tagliafico said.

“When you miss this as a winger and at club like United, it’s not easy.”

He added: “I know he has had some difficult moments under the coach, but maybe he needs more support on the pitch.

“Sometimes it is more about communication. When a winger plays in front of me, I like to talk to him. Encourage him to take on one v one more or say when to tuck in. He is still very young.

“Maybe that’s what he needs more at United. But he is very fast, he has talent. For sure he can be a star.”

This summer is vital for Man Utd and Amorim has explained why the next transfer window is “crucial” for the Premier League giants.

“I think it’s crucial. I think we are trying to do everything as soon as possible. If you look at the schedule of teams we will not have the Club World Cup, so that means that we are going to have a pre-season,” Amorim said.

“If you look at the next years, we are going to have a World Cup then a European Championship. So this window is going to be massive to work on our base.

“I think it’s clear for everybody here that is going to be crucial and we have to take advantage of that. We will not have a next pre-season. It will not be like that.

“So we need to do everything soon as possible to be prepared for having everybody for the pre-season to start after a season like this.

“We need to show something. That is not a debate. So I don’t want that conversation of we need a lot of time. We need time, maybe to win the league, but we need to improve a lot after this season.”