Ruben Amorim claims Man Utd need to be ‘really careful’ with experienced star after absence

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has claimed that they need to be ‘really careful’ with Christian Eriksen following his recent absence.

The United boss has had to contend with an injury crisis across recent months which has contributed to his side falling to 15th in the Premier League table following their latest defeat to Tottenham.

They were only able to field one senior figure on their bench, Victor Lindelof, while the rest were academy players meaning he made just one substitute across the entire game.

Missing through injury, currently, are: Amad Diallo, Johnny Evans, Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte, Altay Bayindir and Eriksen.

It has proven to be a hugely difficult spell for the ex-Sporting manager and his inability to select any of those senior players has had a detrimental effect on their form.

His latest absences were Yoro and Eriksen, who both came down with illness, but he claims the club will proceed with caution regarding reintegrating Eriksen back into the side.

Amorim said: ‘I think Leny (Yoro) and Chris, they were sick. So they will recover. Of course, Chris has the heart situation and we have to be really careful with that.

‘It’s nothing about the heart! I’m just saying the heart rate has to be controlled because he has a fever.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Spurs 1-0 Manchester United: Spence, Zirkzee, Maddison and abysmal Amorim

👉‘Naive’ Man Utd boss Amorim told he ‘doesn’t understand’ key job role as ‘everything is chaos’

👉 Newcastle ‘agree’ £83m transfer of Arsenal target as Barca strike; Gyokeres ‘destined to join’ Man Utd

Eriksen’s recent career

The issue regarding his heart dates back to Euro 2020 when he suffered a cardiac arrest, his ability to play is down to the fact he was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Eriksen, 33, is likely to exit the club in June when his deal expires but he has managed four goals and four assists this season in total.

While Erik Ten Hag utilised him heavily at the beginning of the season, Amorim has been less favourable with his selections. Since the end of November, he has featured five times in 20 appearances, remaining as an unused substitute on most occasions.

Alongside the likes of Tom Heaton, Lindelof and Evans, this is likely to be his final season at the club and he may well extend his career by returning to Denmark or elsewhere in Europe given he has managed 14 starts in all competitions this season.