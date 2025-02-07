Ruben Amorim ‘facing first doubts’ at Man Utd as ‘methods’ create ‘complicated atmosphere’

Ruben Amorim is reportedly ‘facing the first doubts’ as Manchester United head coach following Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford last November.

The Dutchman had been sacked months after signing a new contract, keeping himself in the job by winning the FA Cup.

Amorim did help Man Utd automatically qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League and beat Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup, but the club’s Premier League form has been abysmal.

They currently sit 13th in the Premier League table with a disastrous 11 defeats from 24 matches.

There is big pressure on the 40-year-old making his side more consistent in the Premier League, particularly at home.

👉 READ MORE: When will Rashford, Tel, Gonzalez, Hennessey and rest of £170m January signings debut?

Despite the pressure, sacking the Portuguese boss would be unthinkable… right?

Well, according to French website Foot Mercato, Amorim’s methods are ‘facing the first doubts’ after ‘a very complicated first few weeks’, taking the Red Devils from 13th to… 13th.

Five home Premier League defeats for Amorim is a damning start, with positive results at Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool ‘barely covering’ their league form.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365:

👉 Man Utd made ‘expensive offer’ for Juventus star ‘in last hours’ of January window

👉 Tel reveals precisely why he definitely ‘rejected’ Arsenal and Man Utd moves to join Spurs

👉 Man Utd: Pundit picks out ‘major issue’ for Ruben Amorim amid concerns with two stars

Meanwhile, performances in the Europa League have ‘not been really convincing’, although Amorim’s side did finish in the top eight to qualify for the last 16.

The report does say ‘the managers will obviously keep Amorim’, but if the club’s form continues ‘players will get depressed and lose confidence in the project’.

Results have created a ‘complicated atmosphere in the dressing room’, with Man Utd next in action against Leicester City in the FA Cup on Friday.

Gary Neville was pretty damning in his recent assessment of Amorim’s time at Old Trafford, claiming that Man Utd are worse than they were under Ten Hag.

“I thought it would be better with the arrival of Ruben Amorim,” Neville said.

“I thought that with the enthusiasm and the new system, the players would buy into it, and we would see a rebound.

“We have seen the exact opposite. The situation has worsened considerably and it is surprising.

“There will be a lot more trouble towards the end of the season and that will be damaging.”

👉 READ NOW: Marcus Rashford labelled ‘lazy’ with ex-Man Utd player ‘surprised’ by Aston Villa’s ‘big gamble’