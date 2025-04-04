Manchester United could be without central defender Matthijs de Ligt for the visit of Manchester City after Ruben Amorim revealed the Dutchman was struggling with an injury.

The two Manchester clubs meet on Sunday with both looking for a positive end to what has been a frustrating campaign.

For City, the prospect of Champions League football is still on offer, while United’s season will be defined by their performances in the Europa League.

However, a chance to get one over their rivals is something neither fanbase will give up lightly, but if United are to be successful, they will have to do it without De Ligt, who is likely to be ruled out of the game.

“I think Matta has an issue,” Amorim said of the summer arrival from Bayern Munich. “He has something during the game [at Forest] and we have to assess.”

In De Ligt’s absence, Leny Yoro looks the most likely to fill in after returning from injury midweek.

As for the rest of the squad, Amorim was pleased to report that most will be available, but Kobbie Mainoo would require a late assessment.

“I think the rest is normal,” the 40-year-old said.

“I think Kobbie is returning to training, so we’ll see and assess for this game already. Of course, he cannot play a full game, he’s a long time without training.

“He [Mason Mount] can start, but we have to manage his minutes still.”

On United in the longer term, Amorim said he cannot afford to pass off recent results as building blocks for the future.

“I understand, but I’m not naive. I don’t want to think we need a lot of years to be competitive. I can’t think like that, I cannot manage that, it’s not in me. That’s why I’m putting pressure on myself.

“I know we won’t be the biggest challengers in the next year or two years. We are changing a lot of things inside the club and we know it will take a lot of time, but I will not say I need a lot of years.

“Next year is our goal. I’m not saying we’re going to win the title in the next year, I’m not crazy.

“I’m saying I don’t want this conversation that we need a lot of years and let’s keep it calm – no, we are in a rush. We are suffering a lot for next year to be so much better.

“I don’t want to be the guy that is sitting here saying we need a lot of time. I will not be that coach.

“All the teams, they are already in a place where we need a lot to catch them and they will improve again next season. I want to focus on our strengths and then use our club to try and bring in one or two big players in.

“I cannot manage saying in three years, we still try something. For me, we will start next season. We need to be so much better because this is a massive club and I want to put that pressure on me and everybody here.”