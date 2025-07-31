Man Utd fans may have to put up with another year of Rasmus Hojlund up top.

Ruben Amorim has hinted Man Utd may do no further business in the striker transfer market despite being heavily linked with Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko.

Just 44 goals last season, a tally only worsened by the relegated clubs and Everton, had every Man Utd fan crying out for new signings and while the club have already landed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, there is still a desire to sign an out-and-out number nine.

Aston Villa’s Watkins and RB Leipzig’s Sesko are thought to be the leading candidates but head coach Amroim has hinted the club may stick with their current options, most notably Rasmus Hojlund.

“I’m really happy with Rasmus,” Amorim said after his side beat Bournemouth 4-1 in Chicago.

“I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the market. The important thing is that the strikers that are here are working really well, are improving, are helping the team and that is the most important thing.”

Amorim also said that while goals have been a problem for the Dane, he helps the team in other areas such as holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

“People focus on the goals and we suffer a lot because of the lack of goals,” Amorim said.

“I think not just the goals, but the way he connects the play every time we have to kick the ball.

“The ability for him to hold the defender and to connect in support is helping us a lot to play better and we are playing better because he’s playing better.”

But while the United board focuses on signings, Amorim was pleased with his side’s latest pre-season victory.

The Red Devils have won both of their Premier League Summer Series fixtures so far and top the group.

“It was a good game. We played with intensity. We were aggressive and that is something that we need to improve from last season,” said Amorim. “We had better possession compared to the last game, so they are listening.

“Of course, scoring first in the beginning of the games can change the confidence of the team. We changed some positions and you feel that they know what to do in different positions.

“It was a good test. We controlled quite well the runs of Evanilson and Semenyo one against one. Luke Shaw was also really strong. So it was a good day.

“It was just a pre-season game but the feeling with the same players, even being a pre-season game, if you look at the same players now playing, it looks like a different team and that is a good sign.”

