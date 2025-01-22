Was appointing Amorim ‘stupidest’ move or relegation plan genius from Ratcliffe?

Is Jim Ratcliffe trying to get Man Utd relegated so he can buy the club on the cheap? Ruben Amorim feels like the perfect patsy.

Is Ratcliffe trying to get Man Utd relegated?

I wrote this letter on January 4th , and I will re-send the nuts n bolts of it, because I am more confident there is something in this…

I think that this Man Utd strife is actually by design; a play by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to drive down the eventual purchase price of Man Utd.

I think Man Utd are getting relegated, and I think it’s part of the plan.

Admittedly I’m not fully convinced of this, but when you think of things in a cold and ruthless business sense you can see Ratcliffe “investing/buying” what essentially amounts to one quarter of Man Utd, as well as being allowed to manage their affairs. He then embarks on a series of actions which get leaked to the press. Redundancies, requests for funds to repair the stadium, away fans travel, Sir Alex, etc… People talk about a leak in the dressing room, but no one “leaks” more bad news to the media than Man Utd’s press office.

Amorim comes in; he’s not a bad manager whatsoever. In fact he’s a brilliant manager. BUT! He’s mentioned relegation, he’s changed the formation, he’s peed around with the starting eleven, he’s isolating their most saleable asset during the January transfer window. He’s now stated that this might be the worst Man Utd team in history.

If you have Manchester United drifting towards relegation, surely the call to action will be to get your most committed, most battle-hardened troops rallied around you, grinding out results? But no, there’s none of this. Amorim is seemingly chillaxed to the max about possibly being the manager who relegates Man Utd.

On January 4th, in the comments section, RichardHillsTache commented, “Not sure relegating yourself to one of the most difficult leagues to get out of in the world and losing millions in sponsorship & TV money into the bargain is that much of a clever plan Dale. Do please share any more corporate insights you have though”.

Tell the world you don’t understand share shortening without telling the world that you don’t understand share shortening. Man Utd would absolutely bounce immediately back in to the Premier League at the first attempt, by a country mile, without the Glazers in charge. If the Glazers decided to not sell Man Utd, then Man Utd would remain in the Champo until the Glazers do sell. Granted, it’s only my theory, but I really do think it will play out something akin to this.

How much is the worst Man Utd team ever, in the Champo, leaky-roofed, and shorn of superstars worth? Not £5bn, that’s for sure.

Dale May (Swindon Wengerite)

Man Utd the weakest of teams

A point I’m starting to hear made, that I think needs shouting out, is that United have the weakest squad in the league. I don’t mean that figuratively, I mean it literally.

Pep initially changed football with his tiki-taka side at Barca; the next evolution was to take those principles but coach 6 foot plus guys that can run the 100m in 11 seconds to play it. If you look through the United squad there’s hardly any players that have that required level of speed AND power.

There’s players like de Ligt, Maguire, Casemiro and Zirkzee that have the size but not the pace. There’s Garnacho and Diallo that have the pace, but not the strength. Then there’s our best technical players, like Fernandes, Mainoo and Eriksen, that have neither. Of the current squad, there’s only Hojlund & Yoro (both raw), Ugarte, and just about Dalot and Mazraoui that have both pace and power. We sold our best in this regard in Scotty McT. You can get away with having some players that lack physicality, one of the beauties of football is any size can be a great player, but you can’t have 7 or 8 lacking it.

This is why, when we try and do anything other than sit deep, we get opened up. A powerful runner will end up one on one against someone that can’t live with him for either pace or strength. The likes of Semenyo, Outtara, Sulemana, Joelinton and co have absolutely steamrollered through us in recent weeks, and there’s no tactical tweak I can see with this set of players that can remedy that. It’s also part of the reason (throw in an iffy keeper) why we concede so many at set pieces. There’ll always be one of our weaklings having a 6’4” player charging in at full speed to win a header against them.

We’re currently being heavily linked with Dorgu, I’d never heard of him, but a quick google search told me he was 6’2” and had pace. Welcome to Manchester United, lad. We need more of your sort.

Lewis, Busby Way

Ruben Amorim has made a clever move

For those of us who watched MUFC sides with Clayton Blackmore, Michael Duxbury, etc., claiming the current side is the ‘Worst MUFC Team Ever’ is certainly a bold statement. However, upon further reflection, I think it is a very clever statement for a number of reasons:

– A couple of good results and we were all looking up the table (“we are only x points away from nth place”) and even the press was talking about glimpses of something. Well, as they say, put enough monkeys in a room with a bunch of typewriters and eventually one of them will produce a Shakespeare. Amorin is clearly reminding us to forget all that. Managing expectations is what they call it I believe. We are in a relegation fight, no mistake. I seriously cannot see us getting 40 points this season.

– As some former players have said in the media, such a comment would fire them up. I sense Amorim has tried just about every other way to motivate the players and this may be his last throw of the dice.

– It sends a very clear message to the owners, and the fans, that without reinforcements in January, this sh#$show will continue.

– Amorim is also saying “back me or sack me” as he is not going to change. It’s almost as if he is daring the club to sack him.

The manner and timing of his appointment is probably the worst decision by INEOS yet. His style is completely unsuited to the current squad, he is unwilling to work with what he has got, and the club do not look like they are going to back him with new players in January. It’s ironic that all of the people who have left (Ronaldo, Rangnick, Ashworth, etc.) are all proving to be right.

Personally I think Amorim is a great coach and communicator but he is the wrong coach at the wrong club at the wrong time. You work with what you’ve got. Adapt or die. Even Fergie used different formations during his tenure and no one could ever call him innovative. As the saying goes “you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.”

Adidasmufc (My Liverpool mate suggested we should trademark “WTE”)

…Wow! Wow! Wow! The reactions to Amorim’s claim that this is the worst Utd side in years has been astounding and uncalled for from certain sections of our fans. The now legendary quote from Ralf Rangnick that this club needs a open heart surgery was also initially poorly received. In fact the open heart surgery is being performed but just a tad late and hence all the results and performance.

I’ve been a Utd fan for 24 years now and this certainly is one of the worst ever teams during that period. In a way this was coming and this will keep happening till Ruben gets a proper foothold of things surrounding the team and players. Also the claims that Ruben is not owning his mistakes and diverting blame is simply stupid. He’s actually been the exact opposite. He seems to speak what he sees and is certainly one to admit errors on his part.

To go after the manager now after what’s happened these last few years is either absurdity or clickbaiting. There will definitely be the lowest of lows and certain highs during this period. Understand that this is a process and it will take time to evolve. We can’t be changing objectives and methodologies after every bad or good result.

Ruben will play his system, he will find players to suit his system and he’ll get results using this system. It’s the club’s responsibility to supply players suiting his system. And that is where the problem lies. Neither are we bringing in new players nor moving players out despite 20 days in to the window. We need reinforcements not only to play the system but also to rejuvenate the team and staff.

Our hopes are certainly pinned on the Europa League and with a crucial fixture against Rangers coming in 2 days, now is the time to stick together and back the manager and the team.

Vasanthan

…Whenever I watch football on the telly I always turn it on just before kick off, mute during half time, then switch off as soon as the final whistle is blown. I’ve no interest in the punditry, the repetitive analysis, or in Roy Keane being a grumpy old man. I don’t want to watch managers give the same canned responses or have to suffer ‘journalists’ stumbling attempts to sensationalise every slightly contentious event. There is just generally no value to any of it.

That’s changed a bit since Amorim took over Man United. I really do want to hear what he has to say so now I mute at full time and read stuff on my phone till his interview comes on. He has been refreshingly frank and honest every time. His comments on players have never approached ‘throwing them under the bus’ as Al-LFC claimed, he doesn’t blame, but he is generally truthful about why things went wrong. I’m always eager to hear what he has to say.

His comments in the press conference the other day didn’t at all seem like someone trying to get sacked, he wasn’t desperate or disillusioned. Instead I felt like he actually understands the situation, understands how shit this is for the fans, and the pressure that’s building on him but is still confident and determined.

Splitting hairs though this may be but the actual quote was “we are being the worst team maybe, in Manchester United history” which seems to me closer to telling a mate to ‘stop being a dickhead’ then it does to the ‘you’re a dickhead’ statement of fact its being treated as. More like ‘you’re not the worst team in history so stop acting like it’.

Regardless of the interpretation I still have faith in the guy. This seasons has been so bad that I really don’t care where we end up in the table so long as its above 18th. If we’re still this bad next season then I’ll have been wrong but he still feels like the right guy to me.

Dave, Manchester

A masterclass of stupidity from Man Utd

If there was an award for the worst run entity in the world, MUFC would be winning the lifetime achievement award for the amount of just absolutely stupid decisions they have taken (I can count close to 20 major life changing ones in the last decade) I want to discuss the one I felt was as bad as spending 90m on Antony.

I really really like Amorim, and he looks and talks like a proper manager. His tactics are good, his mindset is great. But taking Ruben Amorim away from what was a confirmed title in Portugal and forcing him mid season & mid crisis into Manchester United was the stupidest thing they have done for a while.

There was absolutely no reason to get him in the middle of the busiest period of the year. We were never going to win anything this season. For a season that was already over after the first few weeks, they could have kept RVN as the interim manager till season end, let Amorim win his title, get a summer of training and players he wants, and start fresh with a new vibe. This one stupid decision will

– Destroy RVN reputation at Leicester

– Relegate Leicester

– Destroy Amorim’s reputation at least in the short term.

– Pile on 5x pressure on the club and players.

On the flip side, if we just let this season waste like it was, and avoid being around relegation, Amorim would have been the perfect back having come from back to back titles, in a good spirits and having 2 months to spend with the players and teaching them his way of football.

But it is what it is I guess. It is still not possible that they can play such bad football week in, week out. Southampton look better, and that is just depressingly hilarious as a fan. Let’s hope we scrape this season and start afresh next season with better vibes and better players.

A

Processing that Brighton loss

I know it’s late, but sometimes you need some time to process.

First off, let’s get some of the good out of the way.

Ok, so on to the bad. We’re now 21 days into the window, and still haven’t sold or bought anyone yet. Sure, these days it’s like selling a house with a long chain of other crap that has to happen first but nothing will change for the side if we don’t get the players we need.

The good players are exhausted – and so can’t always deliver, so plastics start abusing them – while the bad players are still there and some of them are even still playing.

I don’t know how much worse Amass could be than Dalot but it is hard to imagine it would be enough to keep playing the guy who is thoroughly out of position over someone who has basically trained for it since he was an even younger kid?

And so on to this match. Yeah, we were crap. But also, it’s another of those matches where the ref and VAR are having a laugh. Ex-ref has come out to confirm what we all know, that at least two Brighton players should have been sent off – one for two yellows, the other for grabbing a player by the throat (for which he got a yellow lolz). It’s Havertz all over again. Yet I seem to recall one of our players getting sent off for “holding the throat” even when he wasn’t. Funny. Yet again, decisions – or the complete lack of them – changing games.

Yeah, VAR and ref talk is boring, but only because it never changes. And nothing will change. And that’s facking depressing. We’re just screaming into the wind. God’s sake, they can’t even spot a ball a metre over the line or agree when to intervene.

As far as the Amorim sack talk, well we’re too far down the road now. Would be kinda funny to sell our two best wingers just as we change back to someone who uses them though. It would be very on brand.

And at this point, I’m here for it.

Badwolf

(Spurs fans, welcome to the club; we know how you feel)

A retraction

Towards the end of last year, I had an ok run of getting emails published which is always a welcome bonus.

I would like to write a retraction though. In December I said about Tottenham –

You are a beautiful mess, and that’s ok. Some clubs are just a mess.

You’ve officially crossed over into being “just a mess” now and the excuses to defend the club aren’t sufficient to cover how badly things are going there.

I also wrote in on Arsenal in November with the final comment –

Arsenal fans, why are you so unwavering in your support? (RE: Arteta)

Seriously, to read the Mailbox daily, and still see people being so pro-Arteta continues to baffle me. Are you as a fan base less staunch on that support now, or as committed as ever?

Barry (Perth)

The Princess Bride and the Premier League

There’s a wonderful, magical film from the 80s called the Princess Bride. In one part, a very short, mean but extraordinarily funny man called Vizzini kidnaps the titular Princess. He is pursued by the Dread Pirate Roberts and throws all manner of impossible obstacles in his way, as you do. When the Pirate overcomes them, Vizzini is shocked beyond compare and says ‘ Inconceivable! ‘

After a while of this, one of his henchmen Inigo Montoya sees yet another inconceivable thing being done, ponders and says ‘ You keep saying this word. I do not think it means what you think it means.’

Finally to the football and the commentaries that have been doing my nut a tad. When discussing, for example, Manchester United and Spurs in a relegation fight – it is not ‘ unthinkable ‘ if *everyone* is thinking about it. It is not ‘ surprising ‘ if *no-one* whatsoever is surprised.

If you hire a coach who plays literally one system, will not change, manifestly does not have either the players for it and the time to coach the ones he does – it is not ‘ shocking ‘ when they’re absolutely crap. Well maybe for the Brains Trust at Ineos, but no one else. Stick to screwing over pensioners, the disabled and your own staff boys – that you have gifts for.

And it is not ‘ unbelievable ‘ when Man City turn from all conquering world beaters, to a team who would have fired their head coach if he was any other man. It’s just very bloody unlikely.

But some things actually really are so breathtakingly unlikely that your mind simply recoils from accepting their possibility. If, for example, you try to think of Marcus Rashford being recalled by a coach that really doesn’t want him , trying incredibly hard even when defending, doing nothing optically super suboptimal in his free time and basically playing so well he gets recalled to England…..

That, my friends, truly is * inconceivable.’

James, Liverpool

Amorim and Ange are big dafties

You know that friend who plays FIFA (EA Sports FC?) with a distinct style, no matter if they’re racking up victories or enduring a humiliating 5-0 defeat? That unwavering commitment to their approach is exactly how I see Postecoglou and Amorim as coaches.

The key distinction, however, is that unlike a game where you can simply hit restart and try again, both Spurs and Manchester United are locked into their current situations without that option.

Gaptoothfreak87, Man Utd., Somewhere on Earth (a bleak season is about to get even bleaker)

…I have said this before, so I am sorry if anyone has explained it.. but aside from ‘time’ what is the difference between Ange, rigidly sticks to a plan, will not change no matter what and is derided for not having the flexibility to play a different way when his players are not fit for the system. Has said as much in every press conference (bit never once blamed the worst players in the history of the club)

and

Amorim, was hired expressly because he had a way of playing (that none of the worst player in history) are suitable for, it seems. Will not change his pattern or system. Is lauded for not giving in to the players and it apparently makes sense not to change his way of playing as it will show weakness..

Can both things be true at the same time?

Is this quantum football?

I don’t see how Ange is about to be sacked for the same reason thar Amorim was hired ?

Anyone care to explain?

Is it just time? If Amorim is still saying the same things this time next year and Utd are 19th ahead of Sheffield and within a point of Leeds will he be due the Ange treatment… What if Ange is still in a job, has his players back and has won the Europa?

Al – No dog in the fight – LFC