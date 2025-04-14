Ruben Amorim blamed for picking player fit for ‘Rumbelows against League Two opposition’

Manchester United and Ruben Amorim get their usual Monday kicking after being frankly rotten against Newcastle United.

Why no conclusions?

Was there no 16 Conclusions for this match because Newcastle were playing a bottom-half side?

Chris, NUFC

That was phenomenally bad from Man Utd

Well, that was quite a performance by (Manchester) United. One of the most pitiful, brainless spectacles I’ve seen on a football pitch. There were individual blunders, such as Maz doing his best Stevie G impression (a shame for him, as he’s been very good this season) and Bayindir passing the ball directly to Joelinton, but Amorim has to take the majority of the criticism.

Picking Eriksen as one half of a midfield two might work in the Rumbelows against League Two opposition at best. He’s a class player but he’s only useful now as maybe a 10 or a false 9. Against Newcastle’s three, all of whom are very mobile, strong and committed, it was never going to work. And it didn’t. Neither did trying to work the ball down the flanks, as Newcastle’s press was too quick and tight and created dead ends every time. Nevertheless, M. United kept trying the same tactic, with the same result. There has to be a plan B in these situations.

When United appointed Amoron I got a bit giddy and foolishly signed up to six months of Now TV’s Sky service… I’m counting down the days til my contract runs out so I can spend that money on something more enjoyable, such as hiring an angry Hungarian airforce officer to throw high-velocity cowpats at my head. The thought of not watching United play ever again fills me with joy.

Thanks for listening, I feel a bit better now.

Dan in Worthing

Slip-sliding away…

I actually thought we played quite well, up to a point. But we kept slipping over. Assuming the United players weren’t practicing for Bambi on ice, then how does a premier league club go out in the wrong studs? Has Ratcliffe sacked the kit man to save money? We’ve had this problem before (please look back) and is it still the same incompetent person?

And Tom Heaton for next Thursday!

Tony

…dropping Onana was a good shout, but what chance does Bayindir have when the rest of the team is absolutely shit too?

Robert Welbourn

…I have been a fan of United since I was in Boarding school at age 11.

Joined the United supporters club in 1958, before the Munich air disaster.

Been a supporter for over 65 years.

Onana is a donkey and Ruben Amorim a bigger one

Bee better, Thomas

Have to say, I hate watching Brentford, the football they play is ok, they are a hard working team, BUT, I can’t stand Thomas Frank chewing away like a demented Big Sam, close your mouth man, seriously.

Andrew Goonerabroad Brown

Doing a Steven Bradbury (Olympics 2002)

I was wondering if this LFC PL win counted as a Bradbury.

After Arsenal’s latest 1-1 draw, it’s increasingly looking like this.

Still, compared to Leicester 2016, at least LFC did do well in Europe till they got knocked out by in-form PSG, and did reach the Carabao Cup finals.

And given that if LFC win, it’ll be the 2nd win in 35 years. EMO doesn’t appreciate it, but I certainly do 🙂

Gab YNWA

Will Liverpool implode?

So Salah and Van Dijk have signed or are set to sign an extension. I’m happy for Liverpool fans that two pillars of their squad have extended their possible last contract before they call it quits. I just hope for club’s sake that it doesn’t bite them in the ass.

For some reason I can’t fathom there have been multiple times where high profile players at the wrong end of 30 play the best football of their lives. Contract is up in the air, will they sign? Won’t they? Will they go to some oil rich club for their last big pay day (which I have zero problems with btw). The negotiations drag on and on and then finally the player signs their bumper contract extension for 1 or 2 more years.

Cue next season and they are a former shadow of the player they were the season before. Not bad mind you, but not someone you’d fork over the big paycheck every week for. After a few games, the negativity takes hold of the fans, the media starts amplifying it, every now and then the player is benched because he needs the ‘rest’. His morale wanes by the week and soon enough, talk of getting rid of the drain on the wage bill starts popping up.

In the meantime the other players look at this former great, seeing he isn’t what he was, earning stellar figures. You can’t tell me that even though every footballer is a millionaire or close to it won’t look with envy at him. Why should I work my ass off and see him fumble chance after chance? I might as well pass to someone else or go for goal myself.

I’ve seen this happen time after time with no clue why. I just hope it doesn’t happen with Salah and Van Dijk. Even though I’m an Arsenal fan, it’s better for the league as a whole when the best players are in the Premier League lighting it up.

Fingers crossed Liverpool fans, fingers crossed.

Soei (Arsenal fan who is worried for Liverpool)

Love for Pete

Pete, my absolute best wishes and prayers pal. This is from an obvious stranger in Dublin who (unfortunately!) supports Man Utd. I can only imagine what a difficult time this is for you and your family and please just rest assured that there’s a small family of 4 Dubs here thinking about you and hoping for the best possible outcome.

Football at its best is about bringing people together to enjoy some craic, rivalry and sheer bliss on those odd occasions when everything comes together.

My sincere hope for you and your family is that you have positive news soon and if not please feel free to reach out for any support you may need (be that random calls/emails about football or more important topics) at any time day or night.

I’m more than happy for F365 (one of the final bastions of genuine football discussion still available) to pass on my contact details.

Best of luck to you and your family pal, and thanks for being brave enough to share.

Mick C, Dublin