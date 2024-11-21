Ruben Amorim NOT making Man Utd fans ‘giddy’, actually

Man Utd fans are not giddy about Ruben Amorim at all; that’s just a theme from a media that wants him to fail.

Giddy about Ruben Amorim? Not us…

Sorry, have I missed something? Which United fans have you been speaking to that are “giddy” about Amorim’s arrival? Myself, and every fellow fan I know in Manchester has their figurative arms folded and eye-brow cocked in a “I’ll believe it when I see it” manner.

Everything, and I mean everything, that’s been said about Amorim was said about Ten Hag. We’ve heard it all before and after a decade of false dawns, the feeling I get is one of being jaded. We hope he’ll do well, we’ll get behind him but there’s absolutely no giddiness.

This is Manchester United Football Club we’re talking about here, where promising careers go to die. We’ve seen this show before.

Lewis, Busby Way

Why are F365 so invested?

Dave Tickner, in his piece around ranking managers, said ‘we’re very invested in Ruben Amorim proving to be very good indeed’.

While I’m all for a break from the old routine, I find it very curious for a site that has generally been pretty consistent in its snide attacks on United managers. It’s quite possible that the last one you guys didn’t immediately start kicking was actually the most destructive one we had – Jose!

Anyway, I agree. I’m particularly excited to see how he can turn Rashford into the striker England needs. That should boil some serious p**s, among United fans as much as those of other persuasions.

Badwolf

…It’s almost hilarious to see F365 so obviously hyping up Amorim (they’re “giddy”, in their own words) only to be secretly (eventually, openly) hoping for another spectacular failure at Man Utd as they did with ETH.

Sky Sports, as I’m sure with other football media outlets, are engaging in the same building up of the new manager, only to actively encourage their fall at a later date. United fans will then be smeared as having done what the media actually did.

Meanwhile, most United fans are simply hopeful the new man will do what those before him haven’t – all while knowing it’s impossible of Ineos aren’t actually fixing the systemic root causes at the club.

Lavjot Mudhar

The actual best Premier League managers ever

I read your article on the Top Ten Premier League managers, and was amused by the line, ‘Basically impossible to name the top 10 Premier League managers of all time, isn’t it?’.

I agree, it is. Which, is why I asked ChatGPT. It gave me a perfectly good list, objectively measured, and it makes fascinating reading:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): 2.36 PPG

Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United): 2.16 PPG

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool): 2.11 PPG.

Roberto Mancini (Manchester City): 2.05 PPG.

Antonio Conte (Chelsea, Tottenham): 2.03 PPG

There’s no need to thank me.

Note – I tried to further refine this by including an adjustment for inflation-linked net spend (to demonstrate Klopp is a better manager than Pep) but it couldn’t calculate it. AI has a long way to go.

Rob

Spurs have won trophies, actually

‘Spurs are not a trophy winning side over the last 60 years or so.’

Is the writer aware of the concept of recency bias? I’ve been going to WHL since 1959, I’ve seen 1 title, 6 FA Cups, 4 League Cups, 1 Cup Winners Cup, 2 UEFA Cups.

Outside of 5 or 6 obvious other names, (including a state propaganda vehicle, and a London club with some very dubious financing, whose only serious trophy returns have been in the recent financial boom) is there any club in England that’s done better than that? We’ve had some really great players to watch, and in the main played decent football.

We’ve survived chairmen like Scholar, Sugar and Levy, all who seemed to this fan to prioritise ££ over trophies. Yet we seem to hang in there.

I appreciate a large number of your more regular correspondents think football was invented in 1992, and the only valid opinion is the latest hot take on X, but some of us have a wider perspective.

Jim French (Spurs since ‘59) Herts

Could Kane be the new Benzema?

Hi, City fan here. Just adding my two cents to all the Kane toxicity. Why are we (mostly Liverpool and Arsenal fans) losing our sh*t for the Striker situation of the 2026 WC before almost 2 whole UCL campaigns. Kane has a decent chance of propelling Bayern to at least one title. Karim Benzema did that in 2022 despite being more or less the same age as Kane. Shine like Karim in the UCL and he is guaranteed to lead the line under Tuchel.

Victor MCFC (Also why aren’t we looking at Roberto Mancini for being the next City manager?)