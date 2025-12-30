Ruben Amorim has ruled one key Manchester United player out of contention for Tuesday night’s Premier League match against Wolves.

The Red Devils host the Premier League’s bottom club at Old Trafford, three weeks after battering them 4-1 at Molineux.

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes will be absent for the fixture and, despite his best attempts to convince Amorim that he is fit enough to train, the head coach insists there is “no chance” he will feature against Wolves.

“Bruno is already saying he needs to train,” Amorim said.

“But there is no chance he is going to play against Wolves. No chance. You can write that.”

However, Fernandes will still be heavily involved on matchday despite his injury.

“The guy is a leader,” Amorim added. “He cannot be that guy who, when he is not playing, is not talking or speaking. He’s always speaking. That’s why he’s the captain.

“He has bad things sometimes – the way he moves his arms – but he has a lot of good things. After he recovers from games, or even after treatment, he goes to watch the other guys training. There are a lot of things you don’t see.

“I don’t know if he wants my job or not, but he’s a leader. The guy is a leader.”

Stubborn Amorim explains formation change

United beat Newcastle in their most recent outing, with Amorim switching to a back four from the start for the first time in over a year at Old Trafford.

He has largely stuck by his 3-4-2-1 system but finally moved away from it due to an extensive absentee list, with three key players at the Africa Cup of Nations and several others injured.

Ultimately, Amorim did not want to succumb to the noise and change formation when everyone was telling him to do so, choosing instead to switch things up when his team were in good form.

“When I came here last season, I understood maybe I didn’t have the players to play well in that system, but it was the beginning of a process,” he said.

“We were trying to build an identity. Today is a different moment. We don’t have a lot of players and we need to adapt, so they understand why we are changing.

“It is not because of pressure from you guys [the media], or the fans.

“When you [the media] talk about changing the system all the time, I cannot change because the players will understand I’m changing because of you – and I think that is the end for the manager.

“When we are playing well in our system, that is the moment to change.

“We are going to become a better team because when all the players return, we are not going to play with three defenders all the time.”

