Ruben Amorim at Man Utd: ‘New Manager Thud anyone?’

Man Utd’s draw with Ipswich Town was a massive anti-climax; there wasn’t even a hint of a bounce at Portman Road.

Ruben at least talks with honesty

I have no idea whether Ruben Amorim is going to be a success at Manchester United, but how refreshing it is to have a manager who actually talks honestly and openly about players and tactics, and who really answers the questions he’s asked. Here’s hoping the job and the media circus don’t turn him to stone.

Peter G, Pennsylvania, USA

Nae bounce there

New Manager Thud anyone? Squelch? Splat?

TGWolf (I’ll ask Adam Hurrey) THFC

Hats off to the medics

In your winners and losers section this week I think you should give a strong shout out to the medical staff at Arsenal and City. They obviously worked miracles getting all their too “injured” to play on international duty players back in time for this weekend’s games.

Saka, especially, sure looked like he was carrying an injury. Hmmmm.

Neil LFC, USA

And we’re (supposed to be) LIVE!

Sky Sports are so incompetent at showing replays, it’s off the scale bad.

For the opening goal in the Saints vs Liverpool game they cut away from the live action to show the world’s most boring replay. Then the commentator gets excited about what’s happening live, and they still didn’t cut back until the ball is going into the net!

This happens time and again. We just want the live picture, if there is a long injury, fine – show something but never ever when the ball is in play.

If they were doing a wedding video, they’d cut to showing the best man adjust his tie just as the bride walks down the aisle.

Anon, Annoyedville

Salah taking over from Henry?

Made the mistake of reading the Dave Tickner write up of the Liverpool game. Poorly written as is his style. The other staff writers need to charge him a pound a comma, £5 an Oxford comma and shots for every sentence beginning with And or But. This is how we know Stewie et Al aren’t F365 characters, they all write better than them.

He ignored the first half-hour dominance by Liverpool. 45% possession in their third at one point. A couple of breakaways that weren’t handled well resulting in two deserved yellow cards. Then the gift of a goal that also comes from pressure from Jones and a good finish.

After the goal, the pressure was gone. All of a sudden we aren’t creating chances, half the back four are on yellows and the midfield don’t have control.

Then Robbo fouled a player to stop him from going into the area. Free kick on the edge of area. Oh refs given a pen. OK, let’s see the VAR replay. Robbo’s foot outside the line, contact well outside the area, no continuation of the foul into the area. Easy one for the VAR. Arsenal fans note it in your dossier for evidence against.

For those of us of a certain generation, Thierry Henry is the greatest Premier League player of all time. At the end of this season Salah may over take him for goals and tie for leagues won. Also, Salah did not single-handedly give the world the business case for VAR like Henry. Salah will be taking that accolade this season.

Quick question for Arsenal fans. Pep has his worse ever run as a manager and is still higher placed than Arsenal. Hopefully to change next game week. Are you cheering on Liverpool this season as the team most likely to beat City?

Hats off to Spurs, Pep’s bogey team, every now, and then, there’s a good team in there. But, not every week please!

Alex, South London

Let’s be honest, Liverpool were lucky…

All lazy tropes of banana peels, complacency, looking too far ahead… yeah, thankfully all were avoided at St. Mary’s today. But then, were they? Rather, I reckon indeed we had slipped, were complacent, were caught anticipating Madrid and City a week on before negotiating the nearest hurdle. These are cardinal sins of football are they not. But we got the result, and who in red wouldn’t be made up with how the league table looks right now despite the shaky nature.

Konate has let recent praise and positive reports of his French dispatch go to the head; he was terrible today. I’d felt Robertson cloud cuckooing well before conceding that pen (albeit unluckily, as it was clearly outside the area ((a penny for Michael Oliver’s thoughts as VAR (or should that be a dirham ?))). Wow cringe, triple parenthetical. In any event Robbo’s had several touches in the opening half that were of the absolute poorest quality, like someone who’s never trapped a ball. He’s done a Freaky Friday with Tsimikas this term with neither likely the long-term option. And Szoboszlai was uneven again as usual, despite a momentary flash of quality with the much-needed opener.

At the end of the day we benefited from two shocking errors from our opposition and one (clear) pen for handball, but why not ? Our season has been all about receiving gifts so let’s ride out the theme so long she goes, sleigh bells and all. Find it in your heart, won’t you. Keep giving.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (Very early returns but enjoyed Amorim trying to milk time with his get ready we gonna suffer for a long period spaff. Turning believers into doubters one day at a time… better everyone be patient.)

Was Klopp holding Liverpool back?

I’m serious. It’s his team but look what Slot is doing with it.

Paul

City fans, despair not

You play Everton soon, guaranteed to get you back on track.

Fat Man (twice I’ve seen Walker get done for pace recently though)

Ben Davies: Absolute pro

There are plenty of plaudits to go around, Spurs were brilliant. But I want to give Ben Davies the credit he is due and has been due for years. Top class pro who has been a brilliant steward of the club for a decade. Selfless, competent, and hardworking. We on the outside don’t get to peer behind the curtain of The Locker Room, but I have to think he’s the sort of standard setter that every club would benefit from having. Dragusin doesn’t get through that game without Davies next to him.

Love the guy.

Evan Crocker

Chelsea not a big team, actually

Whilst I generally agreed with the gist of Lee’s mail entitled ‘Guardiola the fraud?’ On Sunday, I can’t accept his description of Chelsea as a traditional big team’.

Unless Lee was about eight in 2003 when Abramovich turned up and considers 20 years as long enough for something to be considered traditional, he is really very wrong.

Chelsea are not traditionally successful, and not really a big team. They’ve just had a lot of money recently, twice.

A, LFC, Montreal