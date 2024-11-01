Ruben Amorim to Man Utd: New start date and first game in charge revealed in fresh update

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first Man Utd match towards the end of this month, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday morning with the decision made after a terrible start to the new Premier League season.

Man Utd have won just three of their nine Premier League matches this season with their 2-1 defeat to West Ham over the weekend seeing them slip to 14th in the table.

By Monday afternoon it was revealed that Amorim was their choice to succeed Ten Hag with negotiations beginning to find a quick deal.

Amorim has now reportedly accepted a deal to take over as Man Utd boss with the Red Devils agreeing to pay his €10m release clause, although an official announcement has yet to be made.

And Football Insider claim that ‘Man United will be made to wait three-and-a-half weeks before Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game’ as the Sporting boss ‘will not make the move to England until the November international break’.

The report adds:

‘While a deal has been agreed upon for the manager to take over from Erik ten Hag, Sporting CP pushed to keep him until the extended break. ‘The upcoming internationals will take place following the Premier League fixtures on 10 November, with United returning to action on 24 November. ‘With that timeline in place, Amorim’s first game as Man United boss will be away from home against Kieran McKenna’s struggling Ipswich Town side. ‘His first home game at Old Trafford will then take place against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on 28 November, with his first domestic game at home against Everton on 1 December.’

Ruud van Nistelrooy led Man Utd to a 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek and he is set to be in the dugout again for their match against Chelsea on Sunday.

But former Man Utd striker Louis Saha reckons Chelsea will beat the Red Devils 2-1 as the Blues’ good start to the season continues.

Saha told Betfred: “It’s going to be a very, very big test for them. Defensively they need to be at their very best because Chelsea always find the net and find ways to create many chances. Cole Palmer is on fire and he’s a very, very clever player. He always finds the space and he’s always in those areas where he can cause damage.

“Manchester United need to be clinical and I do see it being a difficult game for them. I’m surprised with what Chelsea have been able to do this season and Enzo Maresca has done very well so far to gel those players and create those partnerships on the pitch. They’re very strong going forward, so it’s going to be a very tough test for Manchester United.

“It’s difficult for me to say, but I’ll go for 2-1 Chelsea. I don’t like going against my former club, but I think Chelsea may have more weapons at their disposal.”