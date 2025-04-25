Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim highlighted the fact that “every player wants to play for Man Utd” as he addressed Marcus Rashford’s return from Aston Villa amid links to Wolves’ Matheus Cunha.

Speculation has been growing that Wolves forward Cunha represents Utd’s first big move of what should be a busy summer transfer window, with recent reports suggesting a deal is nearly done.

But the Man Utd boss was keen to focus on the immediate task at hand, which is winning games in the Premier League and being successful in the Europa League.

“We have to win every game, and every game is important. We have to put our standards, even without winning, really high.

“I feel the board understand the context and what we want to do. Our idea is really clear.

“I am critical because we are not winning games, and we are Manchester United and near the bottom.”

Inevitably, attention turned to the summer transfer window and the impending arrival of Cunha, but not before the Utd boss singled out Casemiro for praise and opened the door for Marcus Rashford to return to the fold.

“Everything can happen. Casemiro is the best example.

“He wasn’t playing and then you see the last games, he’s having a part, he’s performing quite well, he’s playing all the time.

“I like to change my mind, if they change my mind I like that, I want to put the best players in my team.”

On the subject of the transfer window, he continued: “What I feel is there are a lot of players that want to play for our club, if you look at our club in the moment with all the problems, changing coach, it looks a little bit of a problem but we have a clear idea and that’s the easiest part to explain for a player.

“It’s Manchester United, and every player wants to play for Manchester United.”

He also acknowledged there are decisions to be made when the likes of Rashford and Antony return from loan spells.

“All the players on loan will return, and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season.

“The talent of Rashford, the talent of Antony, they all have talent. We are really happy because if you put players on loan, you want them to perform. That is good for us.”

While he didn’t commit to answering whether Cunha is set to join the Red Devils, he did hint that he has a clear idea on what needs doing in the transfer window as he teased some early moves.

“I could say this is a conversation for the end of the season, but I have an idea that is clear because we need to do things early.

“I will not say anything about Matheus because if I say one time, I will have to comment on every situation.

“I am focused on this season, and even in the next few games, could change our plan for next season.”