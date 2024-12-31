Ruben Amorim says he feels ’embarrassed’ to be Manchester United head coach and admitted that a relegation battle “is a possibility”.

Man Utd were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Newcastle on Monday evening. Read all about that nonsense here.

The visitors raced into an early lead as goals in the opening 19 minutes from Alexander Isak and Joelinton condemned Amorim’s side to a third home defeat in a row – the first time in 45 years that has happened.

It was the Red Devils’ fifth Premier League loss in December. They have not suffered five defeats in the same month since September 1962.

Man Utd end 2024 in 14th place in the Premier League and have the small matter of a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool in their first match of 2025.

With nine defeats and only six wins in the first half of the season, the Red Devils are performing like and getting the results of a team destined for the drop. Relegation couldn’t happen, though…right?

Well, Man Utd head coach Amorim has said it could happen.

“I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans,” Amorim replied when asked if his side will find themselves in a battle to avoid relegation.

The Portuguese later added: “It is also my fault. The team is not improving.

“It is a little bit lost in this moment and it is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games.

“I think people are tired of excuses at this club. This club needs a shock.”

Amorim also told reporters: “It is really hard. It is one of the worst moments in the history of our club, and we have to accept that. Another loss in front of our own supporters.

“In this moment it is really tough to turn around results because we don’t have a lot of time to train the base of the way we want to play. In the bad situations you need that base to hold on to. In the second half they really tried, it was more like the value of the team.

“We were close to scoring once but they were better.

“Yes we are [too easy to score against] but also in some moments we had some chances to score and didn’t and that also makes a difference.”

