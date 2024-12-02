Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says summer signing Leny Yoro “could be in the squad” to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Yoro is yet to make his competitive debut for Man Utd after injuring his metatarsal against Arsenal in a pre-season friendly.

He could make his Red Devils nod against the same opponent on Wednesday evening.

Indeed, Amorim confirmed Yoro “could be in the squad”. He also said the fitness of other players will be assessed in training on Tuesday.

“He (Yoro) is a special talent,” Amorim told reports on Monday. “We have to be careful in the first moments.

“We have not had a lot of training together, he has been training in a small group.

“He is really fast, a modern defender, which is really good when you want to press high. He can manage one one-on-one with strikers and he is good with the ball so I am really excited to see him play.”

One defender who has played consistently since joining Man Utd in the summer is Noussair Mazraoui.

Mazraoui joined the club alongside Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich and has been very impressive in his early months at Old Trafford.

“In games, he is a top player,” Amorim said of the Moroccan. “He understands games, knows how to attack, is very technical, very good defensively [and] in one on ones.

“He is a modern player – he is the future of our team. You need more players like him who can control the the play, are comfortable with the ball and understand the game.”

Amorim also confirmed that captain Bruno Fernandes will feature despite having ice on his ankle after being substituted in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Everton.

Facing the Gunners will be his “biggest” test since replacing Erik ten Hag as head coach, Amorim says.

“It is important to be brave (against big teams),” he said. “Not in pressing all the time high, we have to understand the game and moments of the game.

“We need to have the ball – we also want to dominate some moments of the game because in these matches it is hard to control all of the game. We have to be brave and to play the game.”

Finally, Amorim says he feels “a bit embarrassed” to hear chants about him from the crowd, “because I am the coach. They have to chant for players and the club”.

“Not a good thing for me,” he added. “I appreciate the connection with supporters but I want them to support the players because they are on the pitch.

“But I am honoured, I feel the connection with supporters but we need results to maintain that.”

