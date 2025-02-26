‘Ruben Amorim is the problem’: Merson tells Man Utd boss to ‘change it’ or risk facing the sack

Paul Merson has branded Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim the ‘problem’ amid their woeful run of form.

In what has been United’s worst season since 1974, Amorim’s side sit 15th in the Premier League table but remain in both the FA Cup and Europa League, holding slim hopes of a success.

A late comeback against Everton helped to avoid a third defeat in five games in the league but there was controversy at the end regarding a late penalty decision which nearly derailed their good work.

But their schedule is unrelenting as they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League as well as Fulham in the FA Cup alongside league games against Ipswich Town, Arsenal and Leicester City – totalling six games in 18 days before the March international break.

Merson calls out Amorim’s tactical stubbornness

In late December, Amorim defiantly claimed that he would not change his system as, in his own words “If I change everything now, we are going to lose everything,” in regards to his 3-4-1-2 formation.

With many calling out United’s squad for not being built for such a system, Merson believes that he simply has to ‘change it’ – at least until the end of the season when he can source those much-needed reinforcements.

“Ruben Amorim is the problem at Manchester United,” Merson told Sky Sports. “The three at the back isn’t working the way he’d planned. So, change it.

“He’s not helping the players, he’s helping himself by just keeping it the way he’s been used to playing all his managerial career or most of it.

“Top managers are flexible. they need to start playing a different way because they won’t beat Real Sociedad, playing like this. They don’t have the money to start all over again. They’ll have to go with this man. But my worry is, we all know that they can’t play three at the back, we know they’re all over the place.

“They haven’t got the feet and the legs in midfield. So change it. He keeps on sending these players out to fail and, at the moment, that’s what’s happening every other week. This Man Utd team won’t win the Premier League. They need five or six players, so why not just play to their strengths, get through this season, and then go and get the players you need?”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Erik ten Hag aims dig at Man Utd players in first interview since sacking

👉 Man Utd: Amorim says it’s ‘hard’ to see friends and team-mates ‘lose their jobs’ amid Ratcliffe cuts

👉 Ten cost-cutting/money-spinning ideas for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Man Utd penny-pinchers

Carragher comments on INEOS and their manager selection

Any calls on sacking the former Sporting seem to be a moot point given it would reportedly cost United around £12million if they were to pull the trigger. Jamie Carragher has even commented on INEOS and their over-eagerness to appoint the Portuguese manager, claiming perhaps they jumped the gun with his appointment after Erik Ten Hag’s sacking.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “The people at the top at Man United they’re only human. There’s no doubt in my mind that Jim Ratcliffe will be thinking ‘have we made a mistake’.

“I’m not saying they should change manager, but my point being is when a manager comes in at club… I’m not expecting Man United to be amazing, but I’m not expecting to see this. He’s had a brilliant start to his managerial career. That’s why Liverpool looked at him and why Man United took him.

“I’m not saying they should change the manager but because the results and performances are that bad it will create doubt. That’s just human nature in the boardroom and the dressing room.”