New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been urged to “ruthlessly move on” three players as he looks to rebuild the Premier League giants.

39-year-old Amorim was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag last month and has enjoyed a positive start as Man Utd’s head coach.

After his first game in charge against Ipswich Town ended 1-1, Man Utd earned two wins last week. They battled back from behind to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 before they hammered Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently ninth in the Premier League table and just four points adrift of the Champions League places.

There is expected to be an overhaul at Man Utd in the coming months as Amorim puts his stamp on the squad, but summer signing Noussair Mazraoui should have a long-term future at the Premier League giants.

The 27-year-old left Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to join Man Utd in the summer and has been one of the signings of the season in the Premier League.

The versatile defender was one of Man Utd’s standout performers during the latter days of Ten Hag’s reign and is also shining under Amorim.

READ: Five Man Utd stars are giving Ruben Amorim a ‘big problem’: ‘It’s not his fault’



Amorim reckons Mazraoui is the “future” of Man Utd as he has three great qualities.

“He is a top player because he understands the game, he is very good defensively, very good one on one,” Amorim said.

“I think he is the future of our team, we need more players like Nous”.

While Mazraoui is set to stick around, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock has named three players who should be “ruthlessly moved out” by Amorim.

“I think that obvious. If you’re Ruben Amorim and you’re looking around the dressing room for players to clear out then you’re looking at the old guys, the players that are 30+,” Ruddock said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd offer rubbished as ‘a market lie’ with striker given ‘no chance’ of joining

👉 Ten Hag flop ‘eyes’ Man Utd return and Amorim ‘could be open’ to ‘fresh chance’ for Chelsea winger

👉 Hamann tips Man Utd star to become ‘best in the Premier League’ with Arsenal, Liverpool stars mooted

“Everyone knows that United isn’t going to be a quick fix, this is a huge task, and it’s going to take time for United to be challenging again.

“I think we’re looking at a three-to-four-year plan, so he needs to look at the players that are over the age of 30 and ask himself what kind of role will they be playing in the future of Manchester United.

“That means people like Maguire, Evans, Casemiro, those are the guys that you should be looking to move on if you’re going to move anyone out.

“Will there be a market for these types of players? I can’t imagine that there will be a long line of teams looking to beat down the Manchester United dressing room door to take them.

“For United to return to the club that we know they are, Amorim is going to have to be ruthless.”