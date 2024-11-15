Ruben Amorim reportedly looks set to select Marcus Rashford as his ‘preferred number nine option’ in a new system for Manchester United in a bid to get the best out of the academy graduate.

Rashford was in sparkling form in Erik ten Hag’s debut season at the club, scoring 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/2023 season, but has struggled since, finding the net just 12 more times in 61 appearances.

There’s been doubt as to how the 27-year-old will fit in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, with some even suggesting he could be used at wing-back, rather than as an inside forward, with Alejandro Garnacho and Mason Mount more suited to those roles behind the central striker.

But GIVEMESPORT claim the Portuguese boss looks set to pick Rashford ahead of Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee as his traditional No.9.

Rashford has played in that role, but has looked better suited coming from wide on the left, but ‘insiders familiar with Amorim’s way of thinking’ expect to see the England international as United’s focal point.

The report states:

‘The belief is that the new head coach will look to attack the channels and space behind defenders in transition, and these are characteristics that Rashford possesses that could help him rediscover his best form. ‘Club bosses have been encouraged by what they have seen from the forward in pre-season and so far, but with four goals and three assists in 18 appearances this season, there is an acceptance that he needs more output, and they are not giving up on getting him back to his best.’

Rashford’s move into the middle is bad news for Zirkzee, who scored on his debut against Fulham but has been heavily criticised having failed to score in any of his next 16 appearances, and for Hojlund, who’s shown flashes of what he’s capable of but all too infrequently, and has just 18 goals in 55 appearances.

Alejandro Garnacho is presumably set for a major role as one of the two inverted wingers, but should focus on his football rather than taking his lead from Rashford, who sets a bad example according to Troy Deeney.

“For a little while now let’s be honest he hasn’t delivered to the standard that we know he can,” Deeney said on talkSPORT.

“When I see what happened with Garnacho at the weekend, he scores and he’s a bit sulky because a few fans have decided to get on his case or whatever.

“I think that stems from Marcus as well and hear me out on this when Marcus is throwing his arms about and the world owes him a favour.

“What if you’re a young player you’re looking up to him. Why would you not go ‘well I’m gonna act the same way’.”