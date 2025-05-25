Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim issued a defiant rallying cry to the club’s supporters after their final game of the 2024/25 season.

Amorim has had a torrid time at Man Utd since replacing Erik ten Hag towards the end of 2024.

The former Sporting Lisbon head coach has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 system as performances have declined to embarrassing levels.

United‘s boss is already under immense scrutiny and there were suggestions that he could leave after his side were deservedly beaten 1-0 against Spurs in the Europa League final, but he has ‘informed’ the club of his decision to stay.

Man Utd were at risk of finishing 17th in the Premier League heading into the final day, but they beat Aston Villa 2-0 to move up to 15th.

After this game, Amorim bullishly told supporters that “the good days are coming” for Man Utd, who have to “make a choice”.

“I want to apologise for this season. I am really disappointed with the team,” Amorim said.

READ: Premier League prize money table revealed: Liverpool break record with Bournemouth biggest final-day earners



“Now we have to make a choice. Do we get stuck in the past, because this season is in the past, it is over. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward.

“Six months ago, I said the storm is coming. Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you that the good days are coming.

“If there is one club in the world that has proved in the past that they can overcome any situation or disaster, it is our club. It is Manchester United football club.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘contacted’ for shock Man Utd transfer as ‘unhappy’ star’s team turn to Gunners for exit route

👉 Man Utd to ‘exercise clause’ with ‘offer ready’ as INEOS ‘intensify’ for ‘chosen’ striker signing

👉 Man Utd finances in ‘really big trouble’ as Amorim needs ’12 players’; Wirtz transfer = title 21 for Liverpool

Amorim has also commented on Man Utd’s transfer plans ahead of a season without European football.

“Difficult week. Tough on everybody. But it was good spirits from the players and supporters today. So we finished a terrible and hard season with a win. It’s a good feeling,” Amorim added.

“We are trying. We had momentum in other games like this. In the [Europa League] final, we were clearly the strong team. But sometimes we do not score. We had so many chances today. We are improving but we have a lot more to do next season.

“It’s a special club with special people. We already know that. That’s why it’s so hard to disappoint them when we play badly. It was a tough season, but this club is more than this and we will try to do better next season.

“We need to acknowledge it will take time. We are going to suffer a little bit more but better days are coming. We are changing things that you can’t see in the results. You can’t see today but they are there. It’s in the culture. It’s the way we behave and do things every day.”

On United’s summer transfer plans, he continued: “You know better than me that we have rules with FFP. We can’t change that in this year.

“We need to do something in the summer. we have a plan and we are doing that in a while. We also have a preseason to improve the players we have.”