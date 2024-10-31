Ruben Amorim ‘requests’ Real Madrid pair as Man Utd ready ‘great investment’ despite PSR concerns

Ruben Amorim has reportedly ‘requested’ Manchester United make moves for a Real Madrid pair to bolster his squad at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was given his marching orders on Monday following defeat to West Ham, their fourth in eight Premier League games this season, which leaves them in 14th place in the table.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is currently in interim charge and led the Red Devils to a 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday – which provided pause for thought on the future of Casemiro – but won’t be at the helm too long with the United chiefs working quickly to complete a deal for Amorim to become the next permanent boss.

‘United have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over the hire of Amorim as head coach’, a report on Thursday confirmed.

Details of the deal and when Amorim will likely ‘first take charge’ of United were also revealed.

'As part of the deal Amorim is set to stay with Sporting for their next three games, including against Manchester City on Tuesday and Braga on November 10, meaning he would first take charge of United away at Ipswich Town on November 24. 'Sporting were determined to keep hold of Amorim for this crucial period and United have accepted those terms in recognition of the 39-year-old's standing at the Portuguese club and his desire for a smooth exit mid-campaign.

A report on Wednesday claimed he has already made his thoughts on the current United squad clear to the board, with four who ‘don’t interest him’ surplus to requirements and set to be made available for transfer in January, while he has his eye on a Sporting quartet to replace them.

And now, a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims that ‘a great investment is in sight’ despite suggestions United are at risk of breaking Premier League profit and sustainability rules as a result of the compensation required to swap head coaches and coaching staff.

The report claims Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga are ‘the requests of the Portuguese coach’ though ‘for Real Madrid there is absolute tranquility in relation to the future of both players’, who remain a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at the Bernabeu.