Ruben Amorim hails ‘real star’ of awkward Ed Sheeran moment after Man Utd draw with Ipswich

Ruben Amorim says Ed Sheeran gatecrashing his interview after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich on Sunday was “nothing special” and hailed the “real star in that panel”.

Marcus Rashford’s early opener was cancelled out by Omari Hutchinson at Portman Road to deny Amorim a first victory, and while the Portuguese boss was being interviewed by Sky Sports after the game, Sheeran awkwardly interrupted to share a few words with pundit Jamie Redknapp.

The singer-songwriter has since apologised on his Instagram story and Amorim brushed it off when asked about it ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt.

Asked if that incident showed how different life at United is to what he has dealt with before, Amorim said: “Yeah, here you are used to seeing that but in Portugal it is so different.

“I think you sometimes overcomplicate things. It was nothing.

“It was a simple question, or say hello to one of the commentators, so for me it was nothing.

“I just was thinking about the game, and I was with Roy Keane. Roy Keane is the real star in that panel! So, for me, it was really, really OK. It was nothing special.”

Rashford started the Ipswich game down the middle for United, in a role he’s previously said doesn’t suit his game.

Amorim agrees and claims he won’t be sticking as rigidly to his 3-4-3 system as many assumed he would having such great success with that formation at Sporting.

Amorim said: “That positon is not the best for him [Rashford vs Ipswich]. He was fighting with two giants. We will keep looking for solutions. He will have all the help of all the staff and fans. He is a Manchester United boy.

“It is not a surprise. These are different things. I have to use the names of the players to explain the situation to you guys. I have explained why we had some problems in the first half. It was not a problem with the players; it was about me [and my ideas].

“I believe we can play in different systems. Sometimes we defended in a 4-4-2 [vs Ipswich]. We have to play in different systems because nowadays teams change their dynamic. I think our structure, the power of this structure, is to change formation in each game.

“It is a different league and it is harder than in Portugal. But I also have experienced players who play in their national teams. Having a lot of games without time to train means it will be difficult for me, but be tougher for them.”

On his first home match in charge against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday, Amorim said: “It will be a special time. I just want to win the game. Before the match it will be like a new sensation. After the whistle, it will just be another game.

“We have a lot of games and we are in the beginning of something. We will try to win every game, not just focus on this game and have a clear of idea of how to play.”