Ruben Amorim explains reason to snub Man Utd star vs Aston Villa as girlfriend confirms summer exit

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has explained why he’s decided to leave Andre Onana out of the squad for Sunday’s match against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon as they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

This ends a shambolic season for Man Utd, as they sit 16th in the Premier League heading into the final match of the campaign.

Man Utd had an opportunity to salvage a significant positive from an otherwise disastrous season as they faced Spurs in the Europa League final on Wednesday, but they came up short against their rivals and deservedly lost 1-0.

United also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, so they are heading for a season without European football and a huge squad overhaul is needed this summer, with most of their squad not good enough.

Onana has rightly been heavily criticised for his performances this season as his form has fallen off a cliff after he enjoyed a decent debut campaign.

It has been suggested that his long-term future is under threat amid reports linking Man Utd with potential replacements and he has been left out of their squad for their final game of the season against Aston Villa.

Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro also miss out entirely after featuring in the Europa League final and Amorim has explained why this trio are absent.

He revealed: “Luke Shaw has a problem in his foot, Leny the same thing – two games before he had an issue and we want to protect the future of our clubs. Altay (Bayindir) is getting some time to a goalkeeper to experience football matches.”

Unsurprisingly, Alejandro Garnacho is also missing the Aston Villa match after a bombshell report on Saturday revealed the winger has been told to ‘find a new club’ after bemoaning his lack of minutes in the Europa League final.

Ahead of the Villa game, Garnacho’s girlfriend posted an image of their son’s Man Utd kit, which was captioned: “Last match.”

Amorim remained coy when asked about Garnacho, but insisted he’s still part of United’s squad.

“He is a Manchester United player that is not in the squad today but he continues to be a Manchester United player,” Amorim said on Garnacho.

When asked whether Garnacho will join the rest of Man Utd’s squad on their post-season tour, he answered: “Yes, everyone is going. We have to go to meet our fans and to give something to our fans from the other side of the world.”