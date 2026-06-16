A Manchester United man has been offered to AC Milan, where Ruben Amorim is set to become the next manager, according to an Italian journalist.

United and Amorim went their separate ways in January but the pair remain connected. The Red Devils are still paying their former boss compensation after sacking him 14 months into a three-year contract, but that’ll be slashed when he joins Milan.

Indeed, it’s been revealed that Amorim is set to take the job at the Italian side, with an initial contract to be signed until 2028.

He could immediately look to United, as an Italian journalist has revealed Milan have been ‘offered’ United midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Per that report, there are not yet any talks ongoing, but the proposal has been made.

Amorim knows Ugarte better than most players, having managed him both at Sporting CP and then United.

Across both clubs, the midfielder played 133 games under Amorim, directly contributing to 12 goals, and winning the Portuguese League Cup in 2021/22.

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However, it was not Amorim who signed Ugarte at United and the Uruguayan didn’t play particularly often, especially not in the early stages of last season, before the manager was given the boot.

Amorim should perhaps swerve United players

As such, while the pair know each other well, whether or not Amorim would want to sign his former midfielder remains to be seen.

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It feels evident that there is not much of a future for Ugarte at United after some underwhelming performances since he joined, particularly as the club are looking to sign two new midfielders this summer.

However, if Amorim wants to have success at Milan and turn his back on the struggles of United, it might be best not to sign a player who featured for him there and didn’t have the best of times.

Fellow Red Devils man Joshua Zirkzee has also been linked with Milan for this summer, but the same logic applies in that he’s not been a particularly proficient star for the Manchester club and the signing might not be the best idea.

Zirkzee seems he could be surplus to requirements at United this summer, and a return to Italy – where he played for Bologna prior to his spell at Old Trafford – does look the most likely.

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