Ruben Amorim sack calls despite ‘bonkers’ trophy chance for Man Utd

Ruben Amorim has done nothing to suggest he can turn Man Utd around, while there is some laughter and anger about Man City.

Do any Man Utd fans believe in Amorim?

Are there United fans that actually think Amorim is doing a good job, or has shown anything that gives a reason for them to believe he’s got what it takes to take us back to the top?

We know the squad is a bit of a mess. Since Ole, we’ve had three managers who have explained how much needed to be fixed with it.

The first declared the need for open heart surgery, whose advice was roundly ignored. The second identified a number of problem players and was busy moving them out and replacing parts in flight, while also dealing with the clusterf*** above him that continued to overpay for players and fail to get rid of others.

We’ve then seen the team above the manager change, change again and change again, meanwhile signing off the recruitment of players who simply don’t fit, who then sacked the manager for not getting a perfect tune out of this mixed selection of walking wounded and unsuited.

We did sign some excellent young players, which is good, and a shame we didn’t get to see a coach famed for developing youth have a chance with them.

Now we have a third manager, who – while refusing to adapt his tactics to the available squad in the slightest, and declaring some of our better players to be the problem – continues to insult the players at his disposal and then acts shocked they aren’t delivering.

His involvement thus far has been marginalisation of good players, and the signing of one – of whom I’m hopeful.

Would the team not have been better with the Antony we see at Betis rather than Dalot or Garnacho? Or Rashford (3 in 3 under Amorim before being driven out) over Højlund or Garnacho? Or the Mainoo we saw last year be supported and nurtured rather than blamed with the threat of being sold?

I want to see a manager we can get behind, who respects the club and seems to have a plan beyond get to the summer and hope we can buy half a new squad on a budget.

I want to see a manager who can coach his ideas, who can get the best out of players. Yeah, we weren’t too bad against Chelsea, but does anyone see anything from him worth supporting bar a couple of freak games? We’re 16th with little chance of reaching the heady heights of 14th.

If you took the average performance of the last 10 years of those who were relegated, and extrapolated out Amorim’s points per game since he took over, we’d be teetering on the edge of relegation.

People and this site were desperate to get rid of Ten Hag. Yet with a worse squad he did significantly better, while trying to fix the problems. How the hell does Amorim deserve to stay?

Badwolf

Best things about this season

In amongst all the binary opinions of everything being the best/utter grot, I thought I’d try and highlight some of the positives about this (apparently worst ever) season.

1. Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup. After 119 years, a club finally lifts their first trophy. To see the Palace fans celebrating like that…this means more. 😉

2. Arsenal’s CL run. Regardless of your opinions of Arteta, it seems strange to criticise him for getting a team to compete and be utter hard nutters when previously they were castigated for being too soft. You can dislike him and give him credit for being a decent manager too…! Those Declan Rice free kicks against Real will live long in the memory.

3. Mo Salah being utterly brilliant. I remember watching the 3-6 against Spurs at Xmas and saying ‘Salah’s not done a lot here; Spence has dealt with him quite well.’ I still think the second part of the statement could be true, but he ended up with two goals and two assists, so what do I know?

4. Manchester United being a bit pants. As someone born in the eighties and grew up in the nineties, I had to watch quite a few red Premier League lifts. To see them languishing towards the bottom of the league is a bit mad yet they could still put a trophy in the cabinet…it’s a bit bonkers.

5. Bournemouth being boss for a period. Iraola has got that side playing some wonderful football and although they’ve dropped off slightly towards the end, no one expected them to be competing for European spots deep into the season. A big summer ahead could lead to real excitement next year.

6. Nottingham Forest going mental. Although you can hang your hat on Nuno’s formation changes and when he’ll do them, I’m not sure anyone expected them to be this good, nor Chris Wood turn into prime original Ronaldo. I really hope they take one of the remaining European spots this Sunday. Ideally at the expense of….

7. Club 130 charges. Winning nothing. As the yoot say, ‘you love to see it’.

8. PSG looking like an actual team. The speed of the passing and transitions through midfield against the three English sides in the knockout phase was an absolute joy to watch at times. Luis Enrique has done a fantastic job; plus with all his charity work with child loss awareness really seems like one of the good guys (shout out to Lee here; hope you’re holding up, mate).

Any other positivity for this penultimate match day? Have a cracking week all.

Stu, Southampton

PS 9. Newcastle winning their first trophy for yonks!!! How could I forget that?!?

Pep Guardiola found out

Well what a surprise! ‎Sr Amorim is importing his system from a 2nd tier country in terms of European club football. But it doesn’t work in the Premier League in the world so back to the drawing board.

Unfortunately everyone knows Sr Guardiola’s system and the successful opponents have tall defenders at the back cutting out the crosses from the wings. In addition the Palace manager identified the main threat and direction and put two men on Mr Doku every time he got the ball.

As last year the City back 4 and midfield passed the ball just inside the opponents’ half and when they did put it to the left wing it came to nothing. Of the manager had been paying attention he would have switched play to the right where City were more successful.

‎After an hour of this, a man who was awake would have switched things. Foden could run down the middle and Grealish would bring a different dynamic on the left. In fact Grealish has been sitting on the bench for 3 or 4 consecutive matches and not called on. Imagine his feelings when he watches an untried teenager called to action while his manager chews his nails.

‎Sr Guardiola’s teams are always high in the fair play chart and I admire that. But this style of play is INSIPID and they know you’re coming.

‎When Sr Guardiola first joined City he won nothing in his first year. Maybe this was the first year of his new era. Frankly if he continues to manage men like this I hope it’s his last.

‎MacTheMouth

Somebody doesn’t like the idea of the Conference League

Another pathetic sh@tty lazy anti mcfc article pandering to your mardar@e American owned red shirt masses, no wonder journalism is on its ar@e with sites like yourselves, just another sh@tty sky sports product spewing lies ,nonsense but all the time never offending your so called cartel red shirt so called istorie clubs , mcfc have smashed theirs and your little monopoly and the thick c@nts have even penalised themselves with the rules they quickly adopted to try and hamper and stop teams like Mcfc, nufc, Avfc joining their money making little party.

Like we say mufc self in tilted Trafford tramps, lfc a club of horrible cultish fans hated by football fans over the country with the press like yourselves sh@t scared to offend them, oh sh@ttypot less, corrupt arsenal please say humble lads and come backs if you ever win owt , and finally not forgetting the little servant to these Daniel levy and his pathetic spuds all using and hanging out to dry their puppet mr masters yours Mcfc season ticket holder for over 50 years and proud born and bred Mancunian so proud off our owners.

Steve Jones

The case for VAR strengthened by FA Cup final

I’ll start by saying, if I was making the call, I would have given the red card to Henderson, but I admit that it’s a subjective judgement and I understand why people might disagree.

Wayne Rooney says it was 100% a red card, but where he’s 100% wrong is in wanting to scrap VAR. The decision showed why, far from being scrapped, VAR needs to be strengthened.

The referee and assistant missed the foul, without VAR it wouldn’t be given anyway.

Regardless of that, in all cases VAR should be able to assess the decision with a clean slate. Instead they are told that they should only overrule the on-field officials if the decision is clear and obvious, so the bias to not give the red card was built in from the moment the referee missed the call.

VAR decisions should be made on best available evidence and should always be able over-rule the on-field officials where the video clearly shows the incident. Only when the video is unclear should they defer to the on-field call.

Anyone who calls for an end to VAR because of bad decisions needs to remember just how poor the standard of refereeing was before it was introduced.

But then, Wayne Rooney played for Alex Ferguson, he probably doesn’t remember bad decisions going against him.

Barry, LFC, Chippenham

And then there was Forest…

The interminable check by VAR for Forest’s second goal was bloody ridiculous.

I’ve read in three reports on the game, it was due to “technical” issues.

Use your eyes man. The scorer was clearly onside, and everyone else was jumping at the corner as they have done since 1863.

Is there any sport in the world, other than football, that spends such a long time looking for reasons to disallow a goal.

Ged Biglin

Why so cold, Mikel?

Why has wee Mikel Arteta got his coat on? It’s 65° in North London! Another cringe inducing motivational method? “You have made me so cold with your continued failure to win a trophy boys, so I shall wear this coat as a symbol until you manage to free yourself from the robotic shackles I have placed on you and win something. By the way, I have never seen in my life anyone dominate wearing a coat like I have today. I had 100% possession of the coat for the whole game. Even my ridiculous Brent like antics on the touchline did not tear the stitching”

RHT/TS

The real FA Cup winner

As the dust settles on a historic FA cup where Palace can finally be called a big team after being a beneficiary of a terrible VAR decision, I would of course like to say congratulations to Arsenal for being the best team in the FA cup this year.

Alex, South London

Of course, it has to actually be about Liverpool…

Congratulations to Palace for a wonderful FA Cup win!

But as a Liverpool fan who has been told all season long why we don’t deserve the title, should you really be celebrating? I mean it’s been an average season where Man City really aren’t the force they once were, and was there really any proper competition from elsewhere? Arsenal had all those injuries and of course the referees were all out to stop them winning the cup. And Spurs and Man Utd were more concerned with avoiding relegation. As for Villa, Newcastle and other teams who are outperforming the “Big 6”, they surely can’t keep up their form consistently.

So Eagles fans, try to enjoy your celebrations, personally I’m going to be gutted when Virgil lifts the trophy in front of our our own fans for the first time in 35 years because next year everyone will be back stronger.

Rob Carey