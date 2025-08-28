Ruben Amorim sack decision explained by what he told Man Utd players at Grimsby

Manchester United decided not to sack Ruben Amorim…in May. So that’s one sack decision. But then he did that thing at Grimsby.

What was that thing? Well, we wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise – you really will barely believe it.

Ruben Amorim sack decision made (three months ago)

Of course there is mileage in hinting that Ruben Amorim could get the sack after that shambles (looky here) but there’s a big difference between suggesting that Manchester United’s utter crapness should see the Portuguese spoofer sacked, and making the claim that a ‘decision’ has been made.

This from SPORTbible might well be one of the worst we have seen of its ilk, published just minutes after Manchester United’s exit to Grimsby was confirmed:

Man Utd make Ruben Amorim sack decision after humiliating defeat by Grimsby

Are we supposed to believe that they quickly made this momentous decision and then called SPORTbible’s Marcus Chan with the news within minutes of Bryan Mbeumo hitting the bar?

Obviously not, but enough people are meant to believe it for a few seconds to harvest those precious clicks.

It literally takes one paragraph to expose the whole thing as an absolute nonsense:

Manchester United’s stance on whether to part ways with Ruben Amorim has been mentioned before the club’s dismal defeat by Grimsby Town.

It’s ‘been mentioned’, folks. And specifically it’s been ‘mentioned’ before the Grimsby defeat. So their stance on sacking Amorim ‘after humiliating defeat to Grimsby’ was in place way before that humiliating defeat. Like the rest of us, they obviously saw it coming.

So how long before this dismal defeat had their communicated this sack stance?

Back in May, before United’s 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, it was claimed that Amorim’s job was safe. A report from The Times claimed that United would stick with Amorim regardless of the result of the Europa League final. It was suggested that, unless Amorim resigns, he would be the man to lead United in the 25/26 season as his job was ‘under no threat at all’.

So three months ago, just after Manchester United had lost the Europa League final, Amorim was told that his job was safe. Because of course it was.

And now you are spinning that as ‘Man Utd make Ruben Amorim sack decision after humiliating defeat by Grimsby’.

That’s not cheeky; that’s not clever; that’s just a lie.

Over at the Mirror, why claim one Ruben Amorim ‘sack verdict’ when you can have two in the space of a few hours?

Ruben Amorim given immediate Man Utd sack verdict as Red Devils embarrassed by Grimsby

And who was this ‘immediate sack verdict’ delivered by? Why, some people on X of course. And everybody knows that the most important ‘sack verdict’ is given by Sheddy from Nigeria and Ankit from San Francisco.

You might wonder why you would even need another ‘verdict’ (they only have one per crime in court) but here we go:

Ruben Amorim verdict reached over Man Utd sacking: ‘What an embarrassment’

Chris Sutton there. And we all know it will ultimately be his decision.

Then we go to FootballInsider and their take on the situation:

‘Disaster’ – Man United source shares Ruben Amorim sack verdict after ‘humiliation’

You know what? He really doesn’t. Former chief scout Mick Brown says it would be a “disaster” if Manchester United lose to Burnley. Does he ever mention Amorim getting the sack? Does he balls. It’s not even smoke and mirrors; it’s bollocks and bollocks.

You’ll never guess what Ruben Amorim did at Grimsby

There are various elements of Ruben Amorim’s behaviour on Wednesday night that invited scorn – the tactics board for League Two opposition and the foetal position for the penalty shoot-out, for example, but the Manchester Evening News have found something even more worrying:

What Ruben Amorim was telling his Man United players to do vs Grimsby doesn’t look good

Was he telling them to kick the opposition up in the air? Was he telling them to dive, to grab their arses, to abandon all hope and just cry a little?

Well, over to the MEN:

He started the game by man-managing each red shirt and that should not be the case after 10 months in charge of the club. The players should know their roles without Amorim encouraging them into certain areas of the pitch.

How the f*** dare he coach from the sidelines? How dare he give instructions to nine changed starters and an entirely new back three?

‘Encouraging them into certain areas of the pitch’? It really doesn’t look good. No wonder they made a sack decision so quickly.